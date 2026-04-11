Arunachal: RIWATCH Hosts Orientation on Indigenous Languages

ROING- An orientation programme focusing on the preservation of indigenous languages and cultural heritage was organised by the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage at its campus in Roing on April 11. The event saw participation from around 120 B.Ed. students and faculty members of Denning College for Teacher Education.

The programme aimed to sensitise future educators to the role they can play in safeguarding the state’s indigenous languages, many of which face the risk of decline. It emphasised the importance of integrating local languages into classroom practices, encouraging intergenerational knowledge transfer, and fostering a sense of cultural identity among younger learners.

The visit formed part of an academic field activity, offering participants an opportunity to understand the work of researchers engaged with indigenous communities. Officials highlighted that educational institutions can serve as important platforms for sustaining linguistic diversity.

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Addressing the gathering, Administrative Officer Harsh Singh stressed the need to connect education with cultural roots. He noted that such integration can make learning processes more inclusive and contextually relevant, particularly in culturally diverse regions such as Arunachal Pradesh.

A technical presentation was delivered by M. S. Awan, who outlined the institute’s initiatives in documenting and revitalising indigenous languages. He described these languages as repositories of unique worldviews, traditional knowledge systems, and ecological understanding. At the same time, he pointed to emerging challenges, including shrinking domains of use, disruptions in intergenerational transmission, and a declining number of native speakers.

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The programme featured interactive sessions and discussions that introduced participants to the cultural and social significance of linguistic diversity. A documentary screening showcasing festivals and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh further reinforced the themes of cultural preservation.

Participants expressed appreciation for the institute’s work and acknowledged the importance of sustained efforts to document and revitalise indigenous knowledge systems. The event concluded with a renewed emphasis on the role of educators as key stakeholders in preserving the linguistic and cultural heritage of the region.