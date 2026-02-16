Arunachal: RIWATCH Hosts Book Exhibition at Manau Poi Festival

MIAO/TEZU: Efforts to preserve indigenous languages and cultural heritage in Arunachal Pradesh gained renewed momentum as RIWATCH organised a book exhibition during the Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi Festival at Miao and released children’s pictorial glossary books in the Tawrã Mishmi language during the 56th Central Tamlã-Dü Festival at Tezu.

At Miao, the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH), in collaboration with the Singpho Development Society, curated a book exhibition featuring publications such as the Children’s Pictorial Glossary and the Singpho Folksong Book.

The exhibition aimed to promote awareness of Singpho linguistic traditions while providing an educational platform that bridges generations. Organisers said integrating scholarly initiatives into cultural celebrations helps strengthen language revitalisation and community engagement.

General Secretary of the Singpho Development Society, Shri Ongyun Maio, appreciated the initiative, noting that such exhibitions contribute significantly to the promotion and development of Singpho language and literature.

The display attracted encouraging participation from local residents as well as international delegates, including Nbyen Dan Hkung Awng of Kachinland College, Myanmar, who described the event as a valuable platform for cross-border literary exchange and cultural collaboration.

Meanwhile, at Tezu, the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) released six children’s pictorial glossary books in the Taraon (Tawrã) Mishmi language under the theme “Taraon Tükübra Kasa Ringke” (“Let Us Learn Taraon”). The titles cover topics such as animals and birds, numerals, action verbs, nature and environment, the human body, and crafts and artefacts, aimed at promoting early learning through culturally rooted educational resources.

The books were launched by Minister Mama Natung during the Tamlã-Dü Festival. In his address, he praised the RIWATCH team and collaborating organisations — including the Tawrã Language Development Committee and the Cultural and Literary Society of Mishmi — for their dedication to safeguarding indigenous languages.

He emphasised the importance of developing more children’s literature to ensure intergenerational transmission of native tongues and assured continued government support for research and documentation initiatives.

Observers note that the twin initiatives reflect a broader movement across Arunachal Pradesh to integrate cultural festivals with academic and linguistic preservation efforts. By combining literary outreach with community celebrations, stakeholders aim to strengthen cultural identity while fostering awareness among younger generations about the value of indigenous knowledge systems.