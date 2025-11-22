Arunachal: RIWATCH Holds Workshop on Aka Hrusso Documentation

ROING- The Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) concluded a three-day intensive workshop on the documentation of the Aka Hrusso language and culture, held from November 20 to 22 at its campus in Lower Dibang Valley.

Organised by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML), the workshop aimed to verify linguistic data collected during a July 2025 field study in West Kameng District and to produce extensive audio-visual documentation to support long-term preservation initiatives.

Over the course of the programme, researchers and community resource persons worked on validating previously recorded wordlists, sentence lists and folktales, while also generating new material through audio and video recordings. These included demonstrations of traditional Aka Hrusso musical instruments and cultural expressions that hold significance within the community.

Six resource persons from the Aka Hrusso community—Duva Dususow, Dibru Dususow, Miali Sidisow, Sipa Saksa, Mrs. Anu Jebisow and Dorjee Khandu Thasusow—participated as knowledge bearers. Their narratives, linguistic insights and cultural expertise played a central role in enhancing the accuracy and richness of the documentation.

A major highlight was the donation of traditional artefacts to the RIWATCH Museum, including musical instruments, a bow, arrows, a quiver and a spear. These culturally significant objects are expected to strengthen the museum’s collection and serve as tangible references for preserving Aka Hrusso heritage.

According to RCML researchers, the workshop successfully documented more than 1,400 words, 500 sentences, and 38 folktales. The linguistic dataset will contribute to future grammar and lexicon studies, while the collection of folktales will support upcoming publications dedicated to the community’s oral literature.

RIWATCH Executive Director Vijay Swami thanked the Aka Sotuko-Kunu (ASK), the Aka Language Academy (ALA) and the participating resource persons for their collaboration, noting that the workshop represents an important step in safeguarding the linguistic heritage of the Aka Hrusso people.

ASK General Secretary Dibru Dususow expressed appreciation for RIWATCH’s continued engagement and urged closer collaboration with ALA in research and publication.

The three-day initiative forms part of broader efforts across Arunachal Pradesh to document endangered indigenous languages, many of which have small speaker populations and are at risk due to rapid socio-economic change. Researchers believe the materials generated will significantly strengthen preservation, revitalisation and future academic study.