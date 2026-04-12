Arunachal: RIWATCH Engages Future Teachers in Cultural Learning

ROING- The Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage ( RIWATCH ) organised an orientation programme at its campus in Roing on April 12, aimed at engaging future educators with issues of cultural preservation and indigenous knowledge systems.

The programme was attended by 46 B.Ed. students and three faculty members from Kasturba Gandhi Institute of Higher Education Kebali. It forms part of RIWATCH’s ongoing outreach efforts to bridge the gap between formal education and community-based knowledge traditions.

The session emphasised interaction and reflection through a “Mandal” format, described as a collaborative learning circle. Participants were encouraged to engage in discussions on the relationship between education, culture and identity, moving beyond conventional classroom frameworks.

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As part of the programme, students were divided into three groups—Mishmi, Wancho and Adi Mandal—each tasked with reflecting on what they had learned beyond textbooks and the role teachers can play in preserving language and culture.

Discussions indicated a growing awareness among future educators about the need to incorporate indigenous languages, oral traditions and community knowledge into teaching practices. Participants observed that such approaches could foster a stronger sense of identity and belonging among students.

Several students highlighted that integrating local culture into education could enhance classroom engagement and confidence, particularly for learners from indigenous backgrounds. The exposure to traditional artefacts, belief systems and ways of life during the visit was described as a significant learning experience.

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The programme also underscored the challenges facing indigenous languages and cultural practices, many of which are at risk of gradual decline. Participants noted the importance of documentation and preservation efforts, particularly in the context of rapid social and technological change.

RIWATCH’s role in research and documentation was widely acknowledged by the participants, who described the institute as a space where cultural heritage and education intersect. The campus environment, rooted in natural surroundings, was also seen as contributing to a reflective learning experience.

The session concluded with group presentations, where each mandal shared its key insights. A common theme that emerged was the need for education systems to extend beyond textbooks and incorporate cultural context, lived experiences and community knowledge.

Observers noted that such initiatives could play a role in shaping a more inclusive and culturally responsive education framework in the region.