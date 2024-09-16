Arunachal: RIWATCH and AIMSU Organised Idu Mishmi Language Promotion Programme

ROING- The RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) in collaboration with All Idu Mishmi Students Union (AIMSU) organized a One-Day Idu Mishmi Language Promotion Programme titled, “Kera-a Ekobə Thoji Ci” today under the theme, “Idu Acu Abəne Khanawe Geba” at Igu Museum auditorium in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley District, Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme features Debating Competitions and Visual Quiz that were conducted purely on Idu Mishmi Language. It was participated by the secondary and higher secondary schools students of Idu Mishmi community from six schools in Roing namely Intaya Public School, Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Jawahar Novodaya Vidyalaya, Government Secondary School, Divine Word School and Government Higher Secondary School.

In his welcome address, AIMSU President Er. Drone Linggi highlighted the current state of the Idu Mishmi language, voicing his deep concern over its increasing decline and the threat of its potential extinction.

Addressing the congregation, RCML’s Centre Head Dr. Mechek Sampar Awan emphasized that extinction of a language means more than just losing native words, it also results in the loss of worldview that has been shaped over generations. He stressed that speaking one’s mother tongue is the most crucial step toward preserving a language.

Khindiko Mega, Bhismak Linggi, Dr. Rasto Mena, Mrs. Krishma Pulu and Mrs. Sima Linggi attended the programme as the literary judges.

The distinguished invitees of the programme included Prof. S. Simon John, Professor at AITS, Rajiv Gandhi University; Jatan Pulu, Retd. Deputy Director at the Directorate of Research, Government of Arunachal Pradesh; Dr. Ista Pulu, President of the Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society; and Kotige Mena, Treasurer of RIWATCH.

The first position in the debate competition category was won by Miss Samili Mega from Jawarharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya, Roing. Miss Awuli Mikhu from Government Secondary School and Mr. Abruwu Linggi from Intaya public School, Roing bagged 2nd and 3rd Positions respectively.

Government Secondary School, Roing was the winner of the Visual Quiz Competition followed by Jawarhalal Navodaya Vidayala, Roing and Government Higher Secondary School, Roing in the first runner-up and second runner-up.

“This programme is a part of the RCML’s mission to promote, protect, and revitalize the lesser-known endangered languages and cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. In addition to conducting research and documentation, the centre also organizes outreach initiatives in partnership with the indigenous communities of the state” asserted RCML Documentation Officer, Dr. Kombong Darang in the press statement.

IMCLS President, Dr. Ista Pulu, RIWATCH Treasurer, Kotige Mena and the literary judges, Mega and Dr Mena also spoke during the programme.