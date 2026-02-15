Arunachal

Arunachal: Rituals, Dance and Unity Mark Tamla Du Festival

The 56th Tamla Du Festival at Medo celebrates Mishmi heritage through sacred rituals, vibrant performances and renewed focus on cultural preservation and tourism.

Last Updated: 15/02/2026
1 minute read
The 56th Tamla Du Festival at Medo blended sacred rituals, vibrant dances and cultural pride, highlighting Mishmi heritage and the role of festivals in preserving identity.
Story Highlights
  • 🌿 A Celebration Rooted in Tradition, Rituals, Youth and Cultural Continuity, Reflects Identity and Hope, Linking Culture with Development

MEDO- The hills of Medo came alive with colours, chants and rhythmic dances as the Mishmi community celebrated the 56th Tamla Du Festival — an annual cultural gathering that blends spirituality, tradition and collective identity. The festival, deeply rooted in nature worship and ancestral reverence, drew elders, youth and dignitaries to a shared space of celebration and reflection.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein joined the festivities, describing Tamla Du as more than a cultural event — a living expression of faith and continuity. He acknowledged the priests who led sacred rituals and praised young performers whose energy brought traditional stories to life through dance and music.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The festival began with traditional ceremonies led by community priests, symbolising harmony between humans and nature. As drums echoed across the grounds, young dancers performed in vibrant attire, reflecting the resilience of indigenous identity in a rapidly modernising world.

Also Read- Manau Poi 2026 Celebrated with Cultural Pride at Miao

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Chief Minister noted that visionary elders institutionalised such festivals decades ago to unite communities. According to him, Tamla Du remains a powerful reminder that cultural traditions can coexist with modern aspirations.

Beyond celebration, the festival also highlighted conversations around heritage conservation and tourism. The Deputy Chief Minister spoke about plans to develop heritage circuits, historical landmarks and a proposed Second World War Museum, emphasising that cultural tourism can create new livelihood opportunities for local youth.

Also Read- 5th Eaglenest Bird Festival Opens at Kamengbari

He stressed the importance of professionally prepared Detailed Project Reports to attract central funding support and accelerate infrastructure development, adding that improved connectivity and transparent governance are essential for balanced growth across Arunachal Pradesh.

Tamla Du continues to serve as a bridge between generations — where elders pass down traditions and younger members reinterpret them with pride. Observers note that such festivals play a crucial role in sustaining indigenous knowledge systems while strengthening social cohesion in the region.

The celebration was attended by MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, IT and e-Governance Chairman Nyamar Karbak, ZPC Namsai Sujana Namchoom and other dignitaries, reinforcing the festival’s significance as both a cultural and community event.

Tags
Last Updated: 15/02/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends Chaupal, Flags Off Tractor Rally

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends Chaupal, Flags Off Tractor Rally

Arunachal: Scientific Mithun Rearing Workshop Held in Shi-Yomi

Arunachal: Scientific Mithun Rearing Workshop Held in Shi-Yomi

Arunachal: Fully Automated Public Library inaugurated in Namsai

Arunachal: Fully Automated Public Library inaugurated in Namsai

Arunachal: Pilot Project Boosts Carp Polyculture in Sunpura

Arunachal: Pilot Project Boosts Carp Polyculture in Sunpura

Arunachal: PM SHRI Students Visit ICAR Basar for Agri Exposure

Arunachal: PM SHRI Students Visit ICAR Basar for Agri Exposure

Arunachal: Awareness Drive Held at NACBVA Schools in West Kameng

Arunachal: Awareness Drive Held at NACBVA Schools in West Kameng

Arunachal Scholar Wins Global Award in Bali

Arunachal Scholar Wins Global Award in Bali

Arunachal: ABK East Siang Mourns Death of Tarung Panggo

Arunachal: ABK East Siang Mourns Death of Tarung Panggo

Indian Delegation Meets Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister

Indian Delegation Meets Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister

Arunachal: Scientists Promote Improved Groundnut Practices in Pasighat

Arunachal: Scientists Promote Improved Groundnut Practices in Pasighat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button