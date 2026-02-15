Arunachal: Rituals, Dance and Unity Mark Tamla Du Festival

Story Highlights 🌿 A Celebration Rooted in Tradition, Rituals, Youth and Cultural Continuity, Reflects Identity and Hope, Linking Culture with Development

MEDO- The hills of Medo came alive with colours, chants and rhythmic dances as the Mishmi community celebrated the 56th Tamla Du Festival — an annual cultural gathering that blends spirituality, tradition and collective identity. The festival, deeply rooted in nature worship and ancestral reverence, drew elders, youth and dignitaries to a shared space of celebration and reflection.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein joined the festivities, describing Tamla Du as more than a cultural event — a living expression of faith and continuity. He acknowledged the priests who led sacred rituals and praised young performers whose energy brought traditional stories to life through dance and music.

The festival began with traditional ceremonies led by community priests, symbolising harmony between humans and nature. As drums echoed across the grounds, young dancers performed in vibrant attire, reflecting the resilience of indigenous identity in a rapidly modernising world.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Chief Minister noted that visionary elders institutionalised such festivals decades ago to unite communities. According to him, Tamla Du remains a powerful reminder that cultural traditions can coexist with modern aspirations.

Beyond celebration, the festival also highlighted conversations around heritage conservation and tourism. The Deputy Chief Minister spoke about plans to develop heritage circuits, historical landmarks and a proposed Second World War Museum, emphasising that cultural tourism can create new livelihood opportunities for local youth.

He stressed the importance of professionally prepared Detailed Project Reports to attract central funding support and accelerate infrastructure development, adding that improved connectivity and transparent governance are essential for balanced growth across Arunachal Pradesh.

Tamla Du continues to serve as a bridge between generations — where elders pass down traditions and younger members reinterpret them with pride. Observers note that such festivals play a crucial role in sustaining indigenous knowledge systems while strengthening social cohesion in the region.

The celebration was attended by MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, IT and e-Governance Chairman Nyamar Karbak, ZPC Namsai Sujana Namchoom and other dignitaries, reinforcing the festival’s significance as both a cultural and community event.