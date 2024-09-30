Arunachal: Risk of a GLOF event from Jerjang Lake appears to be low; Study Team

TAWANG- As of the current assessment, the risk of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood ( GLOF ) event from Jerjang Lake appears to be low, stated a five members team, returned after studies and assessment at the location.

The team said that, “ The embankment is natural, with a thickness ranging from 30 to 40 meters, and the distance from the lake’s outlet to the nearest gradient is approximately 100 meters” .

A five-member team, constituted by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Tawang, visited the high-risk Jerjang Lake under Zemithang Sub-Division, Arunachal Pradesh, on 29th September 2024 to conduct preliminary studies on the lake and its potential for Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

The team set off on a three-hour trek through challenging terrain, including steep uphill climbs and numerous rivulet crossings, from the nearest motorable point at Daula Camp.

They reached Jerjang Lake at 0930 hrs and conducted various assessments, along with the collection of rock and soil samples.

The team spent around two hours studying the lake’s characteristics, including its depth, volume, the width of the discharge channel, flow velocity, slope from the lake outlet, embankment width, and water turbidity.

It was observed that in the event of a GLOF from Jerjang Lake, areas such as Brokenthang, Zemithang Gorsam, Baptengkhang, and Namtsering, along with Army and SSB , ITBP camps , etc near Namka (Chu), could be severely impacted due to the high velocity of the water flow.

The time it would take for floodwaters and debris to reach these areas is estimated to be very short due to high velocity of the flow of the discharge water.

The team, comprising Zemithang Circle Officer D. Mara, DDM Deputy Director D. Khandu, SDE CWC Jitendra Kadwa, AE WRD N. Likha, and trek leader cum photography expert Jambey Dondu, completed the expedition and returned to Dhaula camp the same day.

The team expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army for its support and cooperation, which contributed to the success of the expedition.