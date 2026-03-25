Arunachal: Riga Village Grants Consent for SUMP Study

BOLENG- Panchayati Raj members and residents of Riga village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district have formally granted consent for conducting Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR) studies for the proposed SUMP project.

The consent has been extended to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), enabling them to undertake survey and study-related activities within the village jurisdiction.

Community representatives clarified that the approval is limited strictly to preliminary studies and does not imply consent for project execution or further development at this stage. Officials said this distinction reflects an effort to maintain transparency and ensure informed participation in decision-making processes.

Also Read- Likor Village Shows Rising Support for Siang Project

A total of 17 households, represented through Panchayati Raj members, have endorsed and signed the consent certificate. The move indicates a collective willingness to facilitate initial assessments while retaining the right to evaluate the project at subsequent stages.

The SUMP project, still at a preliminary stage, is expected to undergo feasibility assessments to determine its technical, environmental, and socio-economic viability. Such studies typically form the basis for future decisions regarding large infrastructure projects.

Also Read- More Villagers Back Siang Multipurpose Project

Observers note that community consent at the early stages of project planning has increasingly become a critical component in infrastructure development, particularly in ecologically sensitive and tribal regions such as Arunachal Pradesh.

The development marks a procedural step forward for the proposed project, while also highlighting the role of local governance institutions in shaping the trajectory of development initiatives.