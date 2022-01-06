Arunachal: Rifleman Longdon Wangsu killed in Bomb Blast

LONGDING- Thirty-year-old Rifleman L Wangchu from Arunachal Pradesh died when militants triggered off a powerful improvised bomb at Waithou Sangomsang in Thoubal district in Manipur on Wednesday afternoon, a police official said, while 28-year-old Pinku Das from Tripura was injured.

The personnel of 16 Assam Rifles were on foot patrolling at Ushoipokpi Sangomshang in Thoubal district when the blast occurred, police said. Superintendent of Police H Jogeshchandra told media that the improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found at a spot where jawans normally patrol near a reservoir of the Sangomsang Water Supply works.

A keen badminton and football player, Longdon had joined the Assam Rifles in 2007. Longdon is survived by his wife Chumki Wangsu and two daughters aged 10 and 5.

Late Jawan Longdon Wangsu was the eldest of the three sons of Achuak Wangsu and Phammo Wangsu of Niausa village under Longding district.

His body will be received at Longding on Thursday and will be kept for a few hours for his friends and relatives to pay their homage. His last rites will be held at his village on the same day.

The injured jawan has been shifted to SHIJA hospitals for further treatment while the mortal remains of the dead jawan has been brought to JNIMS.

Earlier in November, the commanding officer of an Assam Rifles battalion, his wife and son, besides four personnel of the country’s oldest paramilitary unit were killed in a terror attack in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, later claimed by Manipur’s People’s Liberation Army and Manipur Naga People’s Front.