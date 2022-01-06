Arunachal

Arunachal: Rifleman Longdon Wangsu killed in Bomb Blast

while 28-year-old Pinku Das from Tripura was injured.

January 6, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Rifleman Longdon Wangsu killed in Bomb Blast in Manipur

LONGDING-   Thirty-year-old Rifleman L Wangchu from Arunachal Pradesh died when militants triggered off a powerful improvised bomb at Waithou Sangomsang in Thoubal district in Manipur on Wednesday afternoon, a police official said, while 28-year-old Pinku Das from Tripura was injured.

The personnel of 16 Assam Rifles were on foot patrolling at Ushoipokpi Sangomshang in Thoubal district when the blast occurred, police said. Superintendent of Police H Jogeshchandra told media that the improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found at a spot where jawans normally patrol near a reservoir of the Sangomsang Water Supply works.

Also Read- AR apprehends a woman drug dealer in longding

A keen badminton and football player, Longdon had joined the Assam Rifles in 2007. Longdon is survived by his wife Chumki Wangsu and two daughters aged 10 and 5.

Late Jawan Longdon Wangsu was the eldest of the three sons of Achuak Wangsu and Phammo Wangsu of Niausa village under Longding district.

Related Articles
Also Read-  AR provides assistance to fire victims in Longding

His body will be received at Longding on Thursday and will be kept for a few hours for his friends and relatives to pay their homage. His last rites will be held at his village on the same day.

The injured jawan has been shifted to SHIJA hospitals for further treatment while the mortal remains of the dead jawan has been brought to JNIMS.

Also Read-  Man dies, house burnt in a fire incident in Koloriang

Earlier in November, the commanding officer of an Assam Rifles battalion, his wife and son, besides four personnel of the country’s oldest paramilitary unit were killed in a terror attack in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, later claimed by Manipur’s People’s Liberation Army and Manipur Naga People’s Front.

Tags
January 6, 2022
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal PCC observes 137th Congress Foundation Day

Arunachal PCC observes 137th Congress Foundation Day

December 28, 2021
Arunachal: Chowna Mein cited PM Modi's mantra on Reform, Perform and Transform

Arunachal: Chowna Mein cited PM Modi’s mantra on Reform, Perform and Transform

December 27, 2021
Arunachal: RGU holds condolence meeting for Dr. K. Sotechand

Arunachal: RGU holds condolence meeting for Dr. K. Sotechand

December 27, 2021
Arunachal: International Seminar on Recent trends of Interdisciplinary studies

Arunachal: International Seminar on Recent trends of Interdisciplinary studies

December 27, 2021
Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju's Car stuck in heavy snowfal in Tawang

Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju’s Car stuck in heavy snowfal in Tawang

December 27, 2021
Arunachal Airgun surrender Abhiyan: 47 Airgun surrendered on the launching day

Arunachal: PM Narendra Modi lauds Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan

December 27, 2021
Arunachal: workshop on Village Tourist Guide held in Shergaon

Arunachal: workshop on Village Tourist Guide held in Shergaon

December 26, 2021
Arunachal: ICAR-KVK Anjaw Distributed ion improved Poultry bird

Arunachal: ICAR-KVK Anjaw Distributed improved Poultry bird

December 24, 2021
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Rho village in Tawang

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Rho village in Tawang

December 24, 2021
Arunachal to develop 3 'Model Villages' along China, Myanmar

Arunachal to develop 3 ‘Model Villages’ along China, Myanmar

December 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button