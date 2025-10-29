Arunachal: Riders from 5 Nations Compete in Tawang’s MONDURO 5.0

TAWANG – The breathtaking hills of Tawang came alive with adrenaline and celebration as the fifth edition of MONDURO 5.0 — the World’s Highest Enduro Race — was inaugurated today at the Amphitheatre, Walk Through Market, Tawang.

The opening ceremony was graced by MLA Tawang Namgey Tsering as the Chief Guest, and Namgyal Angmo, Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, as the Guest of Honour. Distinguished guests included Dorjee Wangdi Thongon, SP Rinchin Leta, ADC Tawang, Col. M. Upadhyay (Deputy Commander, 190 Mountain Brigade), Tsering Deki (DTO Tawang), and community leader Tenzin Yendra, among others.

This year’s edition carries the inspiring theme “MONDURO Goes Green”, highlighting environmental sustainability and responsible adventure. A total of 25 riders from India, Japan, Iran, Bhutan, and Nepal are participating in this extreme high-altitude challenge, which celebrates both endurance and ecological awareness.

The ceremony began with the unveiling of the official MONDURO 5.0 race jersey by the MLA and dignitaries, followed by the traditional flag-off ceremony. A captivating cultural performance by the Ketchenga Cultural Troupe added a local touch, showcasing the region’s vibrant heritage.

Participants then embarked on a joy ride through the scenic route covering Old Market, New Market, and Tawang Monastery — setting the tone for the main competition.

The main race will take place on November 2 and 3, 2025:

November 2: From Lama Zhabzhey (below PTso) to the meadow behind Khinmey Monastery.

November 3: The final and toughest stage begins at Kimilengtsey (4,400 meters), traversing through Gromling, Dobleytsey, and Jangon Nunnery, and finishing at Drekhang near Tawang Monastery.

The two-day event will culminate with a closing ceremony and prize distribution at Drekhang, celebrating the enduring spirit of adventure, sportsmanship, and camaraderie.

With its growing international participation and eco-conscious approach, MONDURO 5.0 continues to establish Tawang as a premier global destination for extreme adventure sports and sustainable tourism.