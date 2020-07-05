Arunachal: RGUSU opposed terminal semester examinations

ITANAGAR, Jul 5: The Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU) has strongly opposed the University authority’s reported move to conduct terminal semester examinations tentatively from August 17 to 29 next.

Terming it as a ‘dictatorial’ decision, RGUSU president Dopum Sonam rued that the University authority is too adamant by deciding to conduct the terminal examinations amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“We value our health. We give importance to life,” the RGUSU president said while addressing a press conference here today. He reiterated the union’s call for promoting all the students in terminal semesters like that of the intermediate courses.

While pointing out that the Itanagar Capital region, which has been witnessing rise in Coronavirus infection on a daily basis, is going for a one-week lockdown, Sonam expressed that instead of thinking of students’ safety, the university authority has decided to conduct the examination amid the pandemic.

He insisted that the courses needed to be completed first before conducting the examination, claiming that none of the courses have been completed, including the intermediate semesters.

“We had just started our course for final semester when the lockdown happened in March. Now, you cannot force us to give exam. You will have to compensate for the 3 months of our academic loss,” Sonam exclaimed.

He also insisted for conducting the supplementary exam for the 5th semester under graduate course and 3rd semester exam for the post graduate courses saying it was not conducted.

Sonam said that even though the guideline is according to the UGC but it can be adopted by the respective universities according to the situation.

“You will not be able to guarantee that the disease will not spread if the students come from various places, mostly from red zones,” he stated.

Further questioning the effectiveness of the online classes, the RGUSU president said that the students amid the prevailing situation are not capable to give exam now.

“Even if you decide to go ahead with the examination, you will have to assure us that no harm will be caused to us,” he insisted.

He demanded that a concrete decision be taken on this by conducting special Academic Council meeting. “Being a competent authority, you should have the capability to manage in this situation,” Sonam said calling out the vice chancellor of the varsity.