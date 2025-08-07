ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

A key moment of the programme was the screening of the short film "Your Life, Your Choice", ................

Arunachal: RGUSU Launches Educational Outreach in Yomcha, Emphasizing Hygiene, Awareness, and Youth Counselling

YOMCHA ( West Siang )– The Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU) conducted its first-ever Educational Tour-cum-Awareness and Counselling Programme in Yomcha, West Siang district, from July 27 to 30, focusing on education, health, and key social issues among school-going youth.

The four-day initiative kicked off with a cleanliness and hygiene drive at Government Higher Secondary School, Yomcha, where RGUSU members collaborated with students and staff to promote sanitation and healthy school environments.

Engaging literary activities including drawing, essay writing, and quiz competitions followed, drawing enthusiastic participation. Winners were rewarded, recognizing their creativity and critical thinking.

Day two focused on interactive awareness and counselling sessions addressing educational opportunities, adolescent health, and common social challenges. Guest speakers and RGUSU members led discussions, ensuring a safe space for students to express concerns and gain insight.

A key moment of the programme was the screening of the short film “Your Life, Your Choice”, which sparked meaningful dialogue on drug abuse prevention and the importance of sex education. Students participated in a lively post-screening Q&A session.

The RGUSU team also donated educational and sanitary materials to the school, including notepads, dustbins, buckets, and maps of the world and Arunachal Pradesh, aiming to enhance the academic environment and daily utility for the students.

The event was graced by dignitaries including Gyamar Amte (ADC Yomcha), Jumde Yongam Gamlin (ZPM Yomcha Circle), and Nyaluk Gamlin (Principal GHSS Yomcha), who praised the efforts and pledged continued support.

RGUSU President Markum Charu said the tour marked a meaningful outreach beyond the university campus, helping connect with grassroots communities. He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and emphasized the long-term impact such programmes can have on young minds.

The programme was steered by Speaker Olang Taku, Finance Secretary Jumson Yinyo (Organising Secretary), and Office Secretary Tap Tagia, who coordinated the overall arrangements.

