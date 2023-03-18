Arunachal: RGU’s Tissa Halls celebrate 4th foundation day

ITANAGAR- The fourth foundation day of Rajiv Gandhi University’s ( RGU’s ) Tissa Halls of Residence (THoR), research scholars’ hostel for men, was celebrated here at the varsity campus from March 15-16 with the conduct of sports, literary and cultural events.

Speaking during the prize distribution ceremony here on Thursday as Chief Guest, All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) Debate and Symposium Secretary, Nun Pertin exhorted the scholars to spread the message of intellectualism, peace, and harmony and stand for the welfare of the university and the state as a whole.

During the course of his speech, the AAPSU leader brought focus on youth participation and awareness and suggested that campuses like RGU should organize days to celebrate cultural diversity and also create platforms to discuss the challenges faced by the state today.

He said that informed youths such as the research scholars of RGU could bring revolutionary changes in society.

He asserted that young people have the power to change society and that they are an asset to any society.

Expressing concern over the low ranking of Arunachal’s literacy rate as per the Ministry of Education, Pertin said it is very unfortunate that Arunachal came in the second lowest position the very next year when the state government declared ‘Year of Education’ spending crores of money in the state budget.

AAPSU will take strong steps to unearth the reasons behind this disaster and take remedial steps to bring respite, he added.

Foundation Day organizing chairman Prem Taba informed that as a mark of respect to the state’s wildlife diversity, this year the hostel was divided into four houses viz. Dibang, Daying Ering, Mehao and Pakke houses.

During the program, prizes were distributed to the winners of different competitions organized by THoR as a part of the foundation day celebrations.

In the overall competitions, Mehao came in second place, and Dibang home was named the best house.

Hostel Prefect Nabo Perme and Former North East Students’ Organization (NESO) Organizing Secretary Marge Riba also addressed the gathering.

Earlier, on March 15, the sports and athletic events were kicked off by hostel warden Dr. Marpe Sora.

Among others, research scholars from Dibang and Siang Halls of Residences also attended the program.