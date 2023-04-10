Arunachal: RGU’s students conduct Community Awareness Campaign on ‘Corruption’

DOIMUKH- As part of the B.ED curriculum, the Teacher Trainees of the Department of Education, Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ), organized one day campaign to raise awareness about “Corruption’ among the community members of the Doimukh and Nirjuli area of the Papumpare district.

This awareness campaign aimed to educate the general public about corruption and generate community responsibility for preventing and countering corruption.

The IV semester teacher trainees covered different localities with banners and slogans. They performed skits showing examples of how corruption is eating society and how it affects the life of every member of the community. The act taught the public to say no to bribery for a better future. They also had one-on-one interactions with the general public to make the local community members more aware of the need to stop corruption.

Briefing the press, Assistant Professor and Programme Coordinator Dr Tage Monju Burman said that, To ensure a better tomorrow, teachers and parents should work together to develop the correct ethical behaviour among the students, for somewhere, greed for money and selfish human nature drives people to corrupt practices.

Adding to that, the Associate professor and Programme Coordinator, Dr Anga Padu, stressed the students to contemplate on the role that each trainee can play in eliminating corruption from society through creating awareness.

Further, the coordinators expressed their gratitude to the Dean Faculty of Education, Prof. T. Lhundgim, Head Prof. P.K Acharya and all the Department of Education faculty members for their corporation in making this programme successful.