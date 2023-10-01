ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: RGU’s Professor arrested for allegedly raping minor girl

APWWS expresses concern over this incident, and requested the state government to “take prompt action in establishing the new Arunachal Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights. 

Last Updated: October 1, 2023
ITANAGAR-    The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on Saturday expressed serious concern over the allegation that Professor Dr Philip Modi of Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) sexually assaulted a minor girl.

Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society is deeply concerned about the increasing number of sexual assault cases involving children in the state,  APWWS president Kani Nada Maling stated in a release.

It is disheartening to learn that individuals in positions of power are increasingly implicated in such heinous acts, she stated.

She further stated that “ The most recent case brought to our attention involves Rajiv Gandhi University, where Dr. Philip Modi has been accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl. We have met with the survivor’s parents on Thursday last.

Children and their families go through unimaginable psychological trauma that can last a lifetime. We appreciate the prompt action taken by the police in arresting the accused and urge them to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure there are no lapses, Maling added in her press statement.

The incident reportedly occurred on 24 September, when the child had gone to the house of the alleged accused, who is her neighbour in the RGU campus.

The child’s parents lodged a complaint at the Itanagar women police station on 25 September. Following this, the alleged accused was arrested, and a case under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 has been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, the APWWS also requested the state government to “take prompt action in establishing the new Arunachal Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

