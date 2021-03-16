Arunachal: RGURSF seeks extension of deadline to submit dissertation

ITANAGAR- The Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) has requested the Controller of Examinations, RGU to extend the dissertation submission date for M. Phil scholars.

The forum said due to the 8-month-long rigorous lockdown research activities got disrupted and continuity derailed with deprivation of access to supervisor consultation, laboratory work, and library resources.

Citing COVID-19 reasons, the RGURSF has sought an extension of at least three months (up to June 30, 2021) to all research scholars who have been notified by RGU to submit their dissertation on March 31 next.

“Many M.Phil research scholars were unable to conduct research in the lockdown period. The absence of laboratory and library facilities (except for select few e-resources) left scholars largely resourceless.

The extenuating circumstances impeded research progress making it impossible to submit the dissertation on March 31, 2021, as notified by the University. Given the impact of Coronavirus and restrictions imposed by the government, scholars could not conduct surveys, travel for data collection from participants, or do any fieldwork,” the forum said.

The forum further urged RGU to take cognizance of the difficult circumstances undergone by the scholars due to the COVID-19 associated disruptions and give an extension of at least three months (90 days) up to June 30, 2021, to all M.Phil research scholars.