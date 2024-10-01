Arunachal: RGU, Youth Volunteers Lead Dikrong River Cleanup

ITANAGAR- In a collaborative effort, the NSS cell and NCC unit of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) joined hands with the Youth Mission for Clean River Arunachal Pradesh to organize a social service event and river cleanup drive along the Dikrong River on October 1, 2024.

Within just 2 hours, volunteers managed to collect an impressive 6,500 kilograms of trash from the riverbanks, showcasing the impact of their swift and dedicated work.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with a large number of volunteers participating to support the cause of environmental preservation. The significant amount of waste collected in such a short time highlighted both the scale of pollution and the power of community action.

Addressing the volunteers, the Vice Chairman of the Youth Mission for Clean River Arunachal Pradesh expressed his admiration for the turnout and encouraged everyone to continue efforts in maintaining the cleanliness of rivers across the state. He also praised the collaboration between RGU’s NSS and NCC units, emphasizing the importance of such partnerships for future initiatives.

Dr. Tage Monju Burman, Programme Coordinator and Officer of the NSS cell at RGU, highlighted the importance of keeping rivers clean, noting that it not only enhances the beauty of the surroundings but is crucial for protecting local ecosystems and wildlife.

Reflecting on the limited time available for the cleanup, Dr. Monju said, “Due to time constraints and university classes, the volunteers could only spare 2 hours for the event. If we were able to collect 6,500 kg of trash in such a short time, imagine how much more we could achieve with a 8-hour effort.”

She expressed concern about the poor condition of rivers in Papum pare district of Arunachal Pradesh and called for increased public awareness and future cleanup initiatives.

NSS volunteer Samim Ahmed Al Amin , shared his thoughts, saying, “We should be given more opportunities like this. We don’t just come to university to study but also to learn values. Today, we had the chance to do something meaningful for society, and we are grateful to our university for providing us with this opportunity.

NCC Programme Officer, Dr. Tadang Minu, echoed these sentiments and commended the dedication of the volunteers. She urged the youth to continue their involvement in such noble causes, as their efforts play a pivotal role in societal development.

Key figures such as Chairman of the Youth Mission, Prem Taba; Assistant Registrar RGU, Mr. Gomar Basar; and Assistant Professor of Zoology RGU , Dr. Gunjan Kumar Sourav, were also present and actively participated in the cleanup drive. Their involvement underscored the shared commitment to a cleaner, greener Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was a remarkable success, not only for its immediate environmental impact but also for setting the tone for future collaborations aimed at preserving the natural beauty and ecological balance of the region.