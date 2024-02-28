Arunachal: RGU VC Releases Book dedicated to Prof. Bhagabat Nayak

ITANAGAR- Prof. Saket Kushwaha, the Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) today released a festschrift titled ‘EVOLVING NARRATIVES: LANGUAGE, LITERATURE AND CULTURE IN NORTHEAST INDIA’ dedicated to Prof. Bhagabat Nayak, who is superannuating on the 29th of February 2024 after years of inspiring service in the Dept. of English, RGU.

Prof. Nayak has been instrumental in imbibing among his students a passion for literature and critical enquiry. He is the author of several reputed research publications, books and has successfully several research scholars.

This festscshrift is a collection of papers from various scholars. The papers in this collection delve into a nuanced exploration of the complex interplay between language, literature, and cultural practices within the distinctive context of Northeast India.

Representing a treasure trove of knowledge, the book will be a valuable resource for those keenly interested in understanding the intricate interconnections that shape the linguistic, literary, and cultural landscape of the Northeast.

The diverse perspectives presented in the essays contribute to a deeper appreciation of the region’s unique narrative evolution. The book release was also attended by members of the Department of English.