 Arunachal: RGU to have its 18th Convocation on 30 November

Itanagar: In keeping with its tradition of organizing the University Convocation every year, the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) is hosting the 18th convocation on 30 of November at its Rono Hills campus. With a view to strictly comply with the COVID-19 pandemic SOPs issued by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh as well as the Ministry of Home Affairs Government of India, this edition of convocation will be held in a blended mode.

Chief Rector of the RGU and Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig.(Dr.) B D Mishra (Retd.) will deliver the Presidential Address, while Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be the Chief Guest and deliver the Convocation Address. Union Minister of State, Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri. Kiren Rijiju has also consented to attend the event as the Guest of Honour and address the convocation and bless the candidates with words of guidance.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, who will perform the duties of the Chancellor in the absence of the Chancellor, said that while the Covid19 pandemic was a serious challenge facing not the just the RGU, but the entire world, it was also important to uphold the tradition of having the University Convocation every year. “We took a decision to hold the Convocation in a blended mode and by observing all the Covid19 SoPs very strictly, because the RGU strongly believes that in the face of challenges, we must find ways for the institution to function and grow. This is one way of taking that step towards the new normal”, he said.

Conforming to the maximum limit of 200 persons allowed for an event, the University’s 1000-seater Convention Hall will instead have only 200 persons attending the physical event. This includes members of the University’s Court who will take part in the Convocation procession consisting of members of the RGU’s Executive Council, Academic Council, Deans and Heads of Departments.

Only the candidates for Ph.D, M.Phil and the Gold Medallists of the post-graduate and under-graduate courses from the affiliated colleges of the University have been invited to be present at the event. An interesting element of this edition of the convocation is that all the other degrees will be conferred on the students in absentia.

In all, 6712 students including 39 scholars in Ph.D., 66 scholars in M.Phil., 572 students in Post-Graduate and 6035 students in Under-Graduate courses shall be conferred Degrees at this Convocation. Among them are 52 Gold medallists including 25 in Graduation, 24 in Post-Graduation and one in M.Phil., besides the receipients of the Vice Chancellor’s Medal which is awarded to the overall topper of the under-graduate courses and the Chancellor’s Medal awarded to the PG topper. Parents of the candidates, invited guests, faculty members and administrative staff of the University will attend the event online.

While reviewing the on-going preparations, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Amitav Mitra, Registrar Dr. NT Rikam and Controller of Examinations Dr. Bijay Raji expressed their confidence that given the diligent planning and build-up to the event, and with the most stringent Covid19 SoPs that have been put in place, the Convocation would be a landmark event this year.