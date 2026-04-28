Arunachal: RGU Team Secures 3rd at National Ju-Jitsu Meet

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University felicitated its medal-winning Ju-Jitsu players following their performance at the All India Inter-University Ju-Jitsu Tournament 2025–26, held at LNCT University from April 20 to 24.

The felicitation ceremony took place at Rono Hills in Doimukh on April 28, where university officials and faculty members gathered to recognise the achievements of the team.

The RGU Ju-Jitsu team, comprising both men and women athletes, secured third position among participating universities, marking a notable milestone for the institution in national-level martial arts competitions.

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Among the medal winners, Dugi Lulu (57 kg) secured two gold medals in the Newaza and Fighting System categories. Langkung Adam (48 kg) won a gold medal in Newaza, while Kago Asung (45 kg) clinched gold in Full Contact.

In the men’s category, Bikash Sungkurang (56 kg) secured a gold medal in Full Contact, and Byabang Bhupai (56 kg) won gold in the Fighting System. Chera Ado (62 kg) added a bronze medal in Newaza to the tally.

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Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) Jayadeba Sahoo congratulated the athletes and highlighted their discipline and commitment. He noted that such achievements reflect the university’s focus on holistic development alongside academics.

The event was attended by senior officials, including Registrar Dr. N. T. Rikam, Joint Registrars Dr. David Pertin and Dr. Nani Tamang Jose, and Assistant Director of Physical Education Dr. A. Yuvaraj, among others.

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University authorities also acknowledged the role of coach Langkhung Rade and team manager Pakpa Yengkhom in guiding the athletes.

The programme concluded with an interactive session aimed at encouraging students to participate in sports and pursue excellence beyond academics. The university stated that such performances continue to strengthen its presence in national-level sporting events.