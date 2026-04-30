Arunachal: RGU Students Visit KVK Yachuli for Training

YACHULI- Students of M.Sc. Agricultural Economics (2nd semester) from Rajiv Gandhi University participated in an academic interaction and field demonstration session at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Yachuli, in Keyi Panyor district.

The visit was conducted under the guidance of Dr. Hage Munth, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Yachuli, with faculty members Khaidem Nirja, Azhanuo Rutsa, Yaman Chadar, Longjam Roshini Chanu, and Ankit Yadav accompanying the students.

During the session, Subject Matter Specialists—including Pema Khandu Goiba, Hage Manty, Nani Yampi, Nich Tain, and Yowa Nunu—provided an overview of the organisational structure and functioning of the KVK system. They also explained key extension activities such as On-Farm Testing (OFT) and Frontline Demonstrations (FLD), which involve evaluating agricultural technologies under field conditions and promoting their adoption among farmers.

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The programme included practical exposure through visits to various facilities. At the soil science laboratory, students observed analytical equipment and were introduced to soil testing techniques aimed at improving soil health management.

A honey bee rearing unit was demonstrated to highlight its role in pollination and as a source of supplementary income. Students also visited protected cultivation areas where modern crop production techniques were showcased.

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Further, the group observed a vermicomposting unit, where organic waste is converted into nutrient-rich compost, and a fishery pond developed using an HDPE pond liner filled with harvested rainwater. The pond, used for rearing species such as common carp and grass carp, demonstrated integrated farming practices and efficient utilisation of resources.

The scientists also elaborated on extension strategies, including need-based training, diagnostic visits, and field demonstrations tailored to local agricultural conditions and farmers’ requirements.

The interaction provided students with insights into grassroots-level agricultural extension, institutional functioning, and the challenges associated with technology dissemination in rural areas.