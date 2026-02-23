Arunachal: RGU Signs MoU with RGNIYD for Youth Empowerment

ITANAGAR: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has renewed its academic and institutional partnership with the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening youth empowerment initiatives across Northeast India.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Prof. S. K. Nayak, Vice Chancellor of RGU; Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar; Shri Nani Tamang Jose, Finance Officer (In-Charge); Dr. Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, Head of the Department of Social Work; and Mr. Gomar Basar, Deputy Registrar, IISYD. Representatives from RGNIYD, including Mr. Avinav Thakur and Mr. Surendra Babu, also attended the ceremony.

The renewed agreement continues a collaborative journey that began in 2020, marking a new phase of cooperation after five years of partnership. The MoU outlines five strategic focus areas — training and capacity building of youth, leadership development, skill development and innovation, research collaboration, and outreach and extension activities.

Officials stated that the collaboration aims to design comprehensive programmes that enhance employability, leadership skills and innovation among young people in the Northeast. The initiative seeks to equip youth with practical competencies and knowledge needed to navigate a rapidly evolving socio-economic environment.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor highlighted that the partnership reflects RGU’s commitment to holistic youth development and regional progress. Representatives from RGNIYD emphasised the importance of institutional collaborations in promoting inclusive growth and impactful youth-centric programmes.

The renewed MoU is expected to create new opportunities for academic exchange, research initiatives and community engagement, reinforcing a shared vision of empowering young minds and building a skilled workforce across Northeast India.