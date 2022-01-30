Arunachal: RGU Pays Tribute to Father of the Nation

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ), Doimukh observed Martyrs Day being the 74th Death Anniversary of our “Father of Nation” Mahatma Gandhi today at 9.45 am in the University Campus at the Wall of Heroes. The day was marked with the presence of Prof. Saket Kushwaha Vice Chancellor, RGU, Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro Vice Chancellor, RGU, Dr. Bijay Raji, CoE, Deans of Faculties, Professors, NCC Cadets and NSS Volunteers.

The gathered members paid homage to the great soul by offering wreath and floral tributes and singing of bhajans by the students of Department of fine Arts & Music.

Vice Chancellor speaking on the occasion exhorted people to follow the path of non-violence and peace. He discussed about the degrading work culture in our society and the means to do away the same for overall growth of the nation.He said ‘Let everyone understand the eternal philosophy of Bapu “Swaraj (independence) to Suraaj (Good Governance)”.

Prof. A. Mitra, Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr. Bijay Raji, COE, Prof. P.K. Panigrahi and Prof. S.N. Singh, Coordinator Centre for Gandhian Studies also spoke on the occasion and discussed various facets of Gandhiji’s life and his contribution world peace and development. The programme ended with observance of 2 minutes silence.