Arunachal: RGU Pays Homage to Dr Tai Nyori

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Tuesday held a condolence meeting to honour the life and legacy of Dr. Tai Nyori, former Controller of Examinations and Registrar of the erstwhile Arunachal University, now RGU. The gathering, held at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Administrative Block, brought together statutory officers, deans, faculty members and staff to mourn the passing of a scholar regarded as one of Arunachal Pradesh’s pioneering academics.

Dr. Nyori, who passed away recently, served the university in key administrative roles for nearly two decades. He was the second individual to hold the post of Controller of Examinations, serving an uninterrupted tenure of 17 years beginning on 21 December 1990—an institutional milestone noted for its continuity and stability. He also held the position of Registrar during multiple periods between 1991 and 2006.

Born on 1 January 1947 in Pero village of the then Siang district, Dr. Nyori pursued his early education in Along before completing his graduation from St. Anthony’s and St. Edmund’s Colleges in Shillong. He later earned his master’s degree in History from Gauhati University and became the second person from Arunachal Pradesh to obtain a Ph.D.

His academic journey included teaching positions at J.N. College (Pasighat), D.N.G. College (Itanagar), and the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS). Beyond academia, Dr. Nyori was widely respected as a champion of indigenous faith and culture.

He served as the first President of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh and authored several notable works, including History and Culture of Adis, Freedom Movement in the Twilight, and Tribal Patriotism in the North-East Frontier Tracts of India.

Speakers at the condolence meeting described him as a humble and approachable figure who consistently prioritised dialogue, feedback and institutional growth. Vice Chancellor Prof. S.K. Nayak, Registrar Prof. Otem Padung and other members of the university leadership paid floral tributes, reflecting on his contributions to the university’s early institutional development.

The gathering observed a two-minute silence in memory of the departed academic. University officials collectively acknowledged Dr. Nyori’s role in shaping administrative frameworks during the formative years of Arunachal University and expressed condolences to his family. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

As a mark of respect, the university declared a closure for the remainder of the day.