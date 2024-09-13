Arunachal: RGU Organizes a Talk on ‘Mastering Social Media for Swachhata: Digital Age Influencing Skills’

ITANAGAR- The Department of Mass Communication and the Centre for Distance and Online Education, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), organized an insightful talk titled “Mastering Social Media for Swachhata: Digital Age Influencing Skills” today as part of the Swachhata Pakhwara celebrations.

The event, held in collaboration with the Swachhata Pakhwara programme, featured S. Jomo from Arunachal Sentinel as the resource person.

The programme began with an address by Prof. Shambhu Prasad, Chairman of the Swachhata Pakhwara, which is being celebrated from September 1 to September 15, 2024 by Rajiv Gandhi University.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Prasad highlighted the significance of Swachhata Pakhwara and urged everyone to incorporate the principles of cleanliness and hygiene into their daily lives, extending beyond the fortnight-long celebration.

While addressing the audience, Mr. S. Jomo shared his experiences in social media reporting and discussed the powerful role that social media can play in promoting initiatives like Swachhata.

He emphasized how digital platforms can be leveraged effectively to spread awareness, engage communities, and popularize cleanliness campaigns.

The event was coordinated by MA III Semester students of Department of Mass Communication: Ms. Yapi Mingki, Ms. Dajem Rangkham, and Ms. Yalam Yangfo.

The programme saw active participation from students, faculty members, and staff from various departments, reflecting the university’s commitment to fostering a clean and green environment through innovative approaches.

The event concluded with an interactive session where attendees engaged with Mr. Jomo, posing questions about the impact of social media on public campaigns.

The discussion underscored the need for young communicators to harness digital tools responsibly to amplify the message of Swachhata in the digital age.