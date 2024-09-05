Arunachal: RGU organized Orientation cum Induction Ceremony for Commerce students

ITANAGAR- The Department of Commerce, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Arunachal Pradesh, organised an Orientation cum Induction programme for the new batch of students admitted into M. Com and PGDBI 1st Semester students.

Prof. R.C. Parida, Head of the Commerce Department, warmly welcomed the new students and gave them a brief introduction of the faculty members, Department, University.

The areas deliberated includes Discipline & Examination, Student Motivation & Mentoring, Sanitation and hostel rules, Extracurricular Activities, Sexual Harassment and Anti-Ragging, NAAC, Competitive & NET Examinations, etc.

Prof. T. Kaye outlined the Department’s practices, including discipline, examination protocols, and placement procedures.

Prof. S.K. Jena delivered motivational remarks and outlined the mentoring support available to students throughout their courses.

Dr. Devi Baruah emphasized the importance of sanitation and cleanliness, urging students to uphold good practices to maintain a clean environment. She also shared details about hostel facilities and rules, including re-allotment procedures post-2nd semester.

Dr. Atege Linggi highlighted the significance of extracurricular activities and encouraged the students to actively participate in them, emphasizing that such involvement would support personal growth alongside their academic pursuits.

Dr. Olympia Kurmi addressed issues related to sexual harassment and anti-ragging and awarded students about the sexual harassment and anti-ragging. And Committees are established at the university and she advised students on maintaining respectful behavior.

Dr. V.K. Yadav provided insights on NAAC accreditation and offered advice for preparing for competitive exams, including UGC-NET and setting career goals for their future.

The Dept. students also celebrated Teachers Day and Cleaned the surroundings on occasion of Swachhata Pakhwada.