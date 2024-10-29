ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: RGU Organises Workshop on Mental Health at Workplace

The workshop was attended by faculties, research scholars and students of the university.

Last Updated: October 29, 2024
Arunachal: RGU Organises Workshop on Mental Health at Workplace

ITANAGAR- The Department of Social Work, Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) organised a Workshop on 28th October 2024 on the theme, “Mental Health at Workplace: A Workshop for Employees of Social welfare Agencies and Student youth in Arunachal Pradesh”. It was attended by 90 participants.

The workshop emphasised on enhancing the mental health of the students and employees working in social welfare agencies in Arunachal Pradesh. The workshop comprised of lecture, discussion, group presentation and activity based on stress and time management.

Dr. Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, Head, Department of Social Work, RGU welcomed the gathering.

Dr. Bornali Das, Senior Psychiatric Social Worker from Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, Assam informed on Mental Health Literacy, helping the participants understand the difference between mental health and mental illness. She also educated on various tools, and symptoms to assess any mental illness in an individual.

Mr. Abhiseck Rajak, clinical psychologist from Lakhimpur Assam and Dr. Yuma Narah, psychologist, Project Research Scientist, ICMR AITS educated the participants on various mental health support available in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Dr. Rimi Tadu, informed on the ICMR Project working on suicide risk reduction in Arunachal Pradesh. Dr. Chaphiak Lowang, Assistant Professor, Programme Coordinator of the Workshop along with Dr John G. Gangmei, Assistant Professor, Department of Social work coordinated the programme.

The workshop was attended by faculties, research scholars and students of the university. The workshop presented a qualitative data by the participants on various stressors at workplace and on academic stress in the region. It provides suggestions to intervene work burnout and dealing academic stress.

The social welfare organisations in Papumpare District such as Oju Welfare Association, Don Bosco Youth Centre, Kripa Foundation, Serene Rehabilitation, New Hope Foundation, Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, Borum Block participated in the workshop.

