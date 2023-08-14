ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: RGU organises programme on employee training and work life balance conducted

Total 66 non teaching participants from various branches of the university were trained in the programme.

Last Updated: August 14, 2023
ITANAGAR-     The Programme on Employee Training and Work Life Balance was organized by Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), RGU. Total 66 non teaching participants from various branches of the university were trained in the programme.

The program was distributed in three section Inaugural session, Technical Session and Valedictory sessions. In technical session five sessions were taken with various emerging theme. The training programme was organized for non teaching staffs of the University like Section officers of various branches, Assistant Registrars, PS, PA, UDC, LDC, DEO, MTS. The training is specially designed to introduce the latest administrative rules, concept of Work life balance and some Motivational aspects to the participants.

The first technical session was taken by Mr. Pate Marik, Director, Admn. Training Institute (ATI), Naharlagun delivered on the topic CCS conduct rules, Disciplinary  proceedings, Leave rules, Development of official practices. Mr. Taniang Tatang, FAO, Directorate of Accounts & Treasuries, Itanagar delivered on the title GoAP Establishments, Accounts, policies and approaches and RTI.  Prof. Mihir Kumar Shome, Former Registrar, NIT, Yupia delivered his talk on E – Governance & Work life balance, Motivational aspects &Yoga. Prof. Otem Padung, Finance Officer, RGU delivered his lecture on GFR, Audit, GoI & MoE Schemes for central Universities.

During valedictory session Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor addressed the participants and spoke about learning is continuous processes that promote employee’s skills, master new knowledge, develop new proficiency, which in turn, help improve productivity in working environment.

While talking on the occasion Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar, RGU appreciated the organizing committee for organizing the program in an appropriate time and also said these kind of program should be organized in regular interval for the upgradation of knowledge and enhancement of efficiency in work culture.

Dr. R.C Parida, Director IQAC expressed his gratitude to the trainers and facilitators who have worked diligently to put together a comprehensive curriculum. Their expertise and guidance will undoubtedly enrich our learning experience. Additionally, he spoke that let us remember that learning doesn’t end within the walls of the classroom – it extends to our everyday interactions and practices.

Dr. Sambhu Prasad, Head, Dept. of Physical Education & Sports Sciences and Program Coordinator while delivering closing remarks spoke that this training program has been meticulously designed to equip us with the skills, knowledge, and insights necessary to excel in our roles as non-teaching staff members.

The participants expressed their positive feedback and they had a wonderful learning experience during the training and conveyed their gratitude to Prof. R. C. Parida, Director, IQAC and program coordinator Dr. Sambhu Prasad. They said that the training experience would take them a long way in their administrative work life.

