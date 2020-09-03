Arunachal: RGU Organises National Webinar on “Women’s Right As Human’s Right” 

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: One day national webinar on the topic “Women’s Right as Human Rights: Vulnerability and Gender Justice amid COVID Crisis” was successfully organized by the Department of Social Work in collaboration with Department of Psychology, Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGHU ) , today.

Chairing the inaugural session, Honorable VC Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Rajiv Gandhi University, pointed out that in the downfall of economy and raising challenges due to COVID-19, the ultimate challenges are faced by the women section. He emphasized on the role of family members and grooming of a child from the root to eradicate gender discrimination, violence against the vulnerable section and creating better society as a whole.

Pro VC Prof. Amitava Mitra, Rajiv Gandhi University, highlighted the relevance of Gender and Women Issues in the present scenario. He emphasized that gender equality has long way to be established. Therefore, appreciations for the relatively younger departments of the university namely Social Work and Psychology taking up such issue in such a platform.

The welcome address was delivered by Dr. Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, Convener of the national webinar and HoD (in-charge) Social work, RGU. He welcomed the dignitaries and expressed his warm, solicited greetings to the participants for fruitful deliberation and interaction on the topic. Ms. Chaphiak Lowang, Coordinator of the program highlighted on the importance of the webinar and reported on the increasing number of reported cases on domestic violence against women since the lockdown according to National Commission for Women (NCW).

Dr. Kakali Goswami, HoD (in-charge) Psychology, proposed vote of thanks expressing her sincere gratitude towards Vice Chancellor of RGU Prof. Saket Kushwaha and Pro VC Prof. Amitava Mitra for their continuous guidance, support and motivation. She expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the esteemed dignitaries for their active collaboration and support. She also lauded the organizing committee as well as participants in making the program successful.

The first technical session was delivered by Prof. Vandana Upadhyay, HoD, Department of Economics, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh on the topic “Contextualizing Women’s Rights as Human Rights”. Providing a brief backdrop of the evolution of Human Rights Prof. Vandana opined that status of women in Arunachal Pradesh is comparatively better than rest of India, however, it is still far from equality.

The second technical session was delivered by Mrs. Soso Shaiza, Member of National Commission for Women, New Delhi, on the topic “Justice for Women amid Covid-19” highlighting on gender justice and vulnerability of women. Mrs. Sono emphasized on need for conscious efforts to mobilize women for their empowerment, building self-respect and need for research and innovation in the field. She shared that during COVID 19 period domestic violence and cyber crimes have been on an all time rise. She called upon the participants to refer to NCW website for North-East dedicated cell.

The third technical session was delivered by Prof. Elizabeth Hangsing, Professor in Education and Director of women Studies and Research Centre, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, on the topic “Gender Justice and Vulnerability of Women”. Gender sensitive parenting with an exclusive emphasis on positive socialization, discriminatory practices of property inheritance, discriminatory practices at work places and need for mind-set development for an equitable society were the highlights of her session.

The last technical session of the webinar was delivered by Seema Samridhi Kushwaha, Advocate and legal advice of Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust, on the topic “Women’s Contribution and their Legal Rights”. The Nirbhaya fame lawyer called for systemic reforms in terms of Judiciary, Police, Administration and Society citing her experiences of legal fight for Nirbhaya. She concluded that irrespective of class or education in the society women are still very vulnerable as our system is not able to instill trust among victims and fear among perpetrators.

The moderator of the program was served by the co-coordinator of the programme Ms. Leeyir Ete and Ms. Yuma Narah while Ms. Jomyir Bagra, an organizing member of the programme served for reporting and coordination. A Total of 100 participants attended the event trough Google Meet which included faculty members of various departments of RGU and participants from all over India.