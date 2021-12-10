Arunachal

Arunachal: RGU Organises Awareness programme on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

December 10, 2021
ITANAGAR- Commemorating the 8th Anniversary of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, an awareness programme was organized by Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Doimukh, on 9th Dec 2021.

About 150 employees of the Rajiv Gandhi University participated in this programme. At the outset, Prof. Kesang Degi, the Chairperson, Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee, RGU welcomed all the dignitaries and stressed upon the importance of generating awareness and reshaping attitudes towards the protection against sexual harassment of women at work place.

Dr. C. Siva Sankar, member, Anti-sexual harassment committee highlighted on objectives of the programme.  The core objective of the awareness programme is to generate awareness and reshape attitudes on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act-2013.

Emphasizing the importance of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act-2013, Dr. N.T Rikam, Registrar, RGU stated that if women felt emotionally and mentally about sexual harassment, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), RGU would help them with proper inquiry.

Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro-Vice Chancellor, RGU said that sexual harassment would result in violation of the fundamental rights of a woman to equality and her right to life.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice-Chancellor, RGU, emphasized on the protection against sexual harassment and the right to work with dignity are universally recognized human rights by international conventions. He also encouraged conducting more such awareness generation around the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act-2013.

In technical session-I, Prof. Boa Reena Tok, Dept. of Education, RGU,  highlighted on understanding, observing, examining, confronting and reporting of sexual harassment of women at work place.

For the technical session-II, Prof. Tage Rupa Sora, member, Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee, RGU spoke about Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act-2013 and need for recognising, recording and reporting of sexual harassment if any to Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

The programme was moderated by Ms. Manju Burman and Mr. Narender, Singh, Dept. of Education, RGU, along with vote of thanks.

