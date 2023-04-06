Arunachal: RGU Observes World Health Day, 2023 under the theme, ‘Health for All’

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) in collaboration with Directorate of Health Services, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) and Plan International (India Chapter), Arunachal Pradesh observed the World Health Day 2023 at Mini Auditorium, RGU. The programme was attended by nearly 200 students, scholars, teaching and non-teaching staff of the university together with others from Government Higher Secondary School, RGU, members of The Birds and Bees Talk Project (Plan India) and APSACS.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha conveyed his message on importance of prioritising health for all. He conveyed that health is ignored by many, till it is conspicuous by absence. ‘To keep the body in good health is a duty, otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear. Imagine having tons of dreams and all the potentialities to achieve everything we have dreamt of, but still we could not achieve it, just because of being unhealthy’ quoted the Vice Chancellor. Therefore, Health is an important factor to all, irrespective of caste, class, region, religion, gender, ethnicity and/or other socio-economic characteristics. It has been said that ‘Life without good health is like an army without soldiers and education without knowledge’.

Health is important to live life to the fullest and hence most worthy to be a non-negotiable commitment for all. Motivated by this realization, in 1948, countries of the world came together and founded World Health Organisation to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable – so that everyone, everywhere may attain the highest level of health and well-being. World Health Day (WHD), observed every year on 7th of April, marks the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948 and each year focuses on a specific public health concern.

The theme for this year, ‘Health for All’ glorifies and corresponds with the democratic notion that all humans are equal. World Health Day is celebrated annually to inform-educate, communicate & equip the masses about the healthy lifestyle and its intrinsic and instrumental significance. It is also an opportunity to motivate key stakeholders, necessarily including the acdemia, for action to tackle the health challenges of today and tomorrow. COVID-19 pandemic has been a blazing reminder to the humanity that Health is not an ‘Option’ but a ‘Compulsion’ to be kept on top priority of all development discourses. This day is not only an opportunity to enlighten the masses especially younger generations, about significance of health but also make them aware about the various ways, so as to enable them to stay healthy.

The programme was graced by Dr. M. Lego, Director, DHS, Prof. P.K. Panigrahi, Senior Most Professor, RGU, Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar, Prof. Otem Padung, Finance Officer, Mr. Tasor Pali, Deputy Director, APSACS, Dr. Ravi Ranjan Kumar, HoD i/c, Social Work, Dr. Sambhu Prasad, HoD, Physical Education, Dr. Komal Goswami, Chief of Party, Plan India, Ms. Trishita Sut, Project Lead, TBBT as key speakers.

The program commenced with the delivery of welcome address by Dr. Sambhu Prasad who started with the critical importance of good health. Dr. Komal Goswami, Chief of Party, Plan India, gave a brief introduction about Plan India and its dedicated works toward human rights, focussing specifically on the rights of girl child. She also informed about the project ‘The Birds and Bees Talk’ (TBBT), that emphasise on health of young adolescents, especially girls.

The project TBBT has partnered with Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) and signed MoU with APSACS to spread awareness about health and wellbeing through Red Ribbon Club (RRC) and AEP. One of the main objective of the project as stated by Dr. Goswami, is to formulate Red Ribbon Club (RRC) in every university to spread awareness about HIV/AIDS/STI/sexuality and other related issues.

Mr. Tasor Pali, Deputy Director, APSACS brought to the fore about Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society and its initiatives with Red Ribbon Club altogether. He pointed out the DATA and numbers of HIV positives in Arunachal Pradesh, with the highest total in Papumpare and Namsai districts. He introduced the State Multimedia Campaign ‘Know your HIV Status’, which helps in taking measures to prevent disease and spread awareness. Prof. Otem Padung, the Finance Officer, RGU emphasised on the importance of health and highlighted the need of education in leading a healthy lifestyle. He focused on ‘what to eat, when to eat and how much to eat’ as mantra for health and longevity.

Dr. N.T. Rikam, the Registrar, RGU emphasized that everyone should participate in spreading awareness about good health. He appreciated the collaborating teams- Plan India, TBBT, APSACS and organizing Departments of RGU namely Social Work, Physical Education, National Security Studies and Fine Arts & Music Together with Health Centre, RGU. He encouraged the delegates to actively participate and learn from such initiatives in the university.

He thanked the organisers for having conducted the program in the campus. Dr. N.T. Rikam highlighted the relevance of planned lifestyle that should be followed to maintain healthy life. Dr. M. Lego, Director, DHS in his lively presentation on Challenges and Recommendations for maintaining Good Health highlighted that environment and lifestyle as the important determinants when it comes to health. He recommended few measures that can be implemented for good health including focus on good mental health. He emphasised that stress and pain are direct by-products of livelihood in our era.

A Letter of Intent was signed between TBBT and Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society. Ashim Nicholas Kawa, the State Lead, TBBT, Arunachal Pradesh conveyed the message of Shri Alo Libang, Honourable Minister (Health and Family Welfare, Women and Child Development amd Tribal Affairs, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, where he appreciated TBBT and APSACS for their work. Shri Libang could not attend the programme in person due to his other engagements. Prof. P.K. Panigrahi, senior most Professor, RGU delivered various inputs regarding physical health and mental health and pointed out the unhealthy lifestyle of the younger generations.

Trishita Sut, Project Lead, Durex TBBT expressed her gratitude to RGU, & APSACS for organizing the programme. She also informed the collaboration of TBBT with 6 other states of North East India, in which government agencies, NGOs and educational institutes are included. The project has covered 2 lakhs students, 4000 teachers and 2000 schools as informed by her. Dr. Arvind Kushwaha, HoD (i/c), National Security Studies, delivered the vote of thanks to the guests, delegates, and organizing members.

The program witnessed four cultural programs performed by the students of Department of Fine Arts and Music and Department of Physical Education, RGU. Dr. Ravi Ranjan Kumar, Head i/c Department of Social Work coordinated and moderated the programme.