Arunachal: RGU NSS Volunteer Honored with Prestigious My Bharat NSS Award

DOIMUKH- In a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, Raja Bosumotary, an enthusiastic National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteer from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Doimukh, has been conferred the My Bharat NSS Award at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.

This prestigious national recognition celebrates his outstanding commitment to community service and his impactful role in various outreach and social initiatives under the NSS.

Bosumotary’s exemplary work includes active participation in 28 blood donation camps, the plantation of 63 saplings promoting environmental sustainability, and volunteering in 10 health camps. His dynamic involvement in awareness campaigns on the POCSO Act, Gender Sensitization, Plastic-Free Movement, Adult Literacy, and Green Village Programme underscores his dedication to fostering social change and environmental consciousness.

Previously honored as the Best NSS Volunteer of RGU, Shri Bosumotary has consistently embodied the NSS motto — “Not Me, But You.” His leadership and devotion to public service have made him a role model for students and youth across the Northeast.

University authorities, including Prof. S. K. Nayak, Vice-Chancellor, and Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar, lauded the recognition.

“We are immensely proud of Raja Bosumotary’s achievements,” said Prof. Nayak. “His dedication to community service reflects RGU’s commitment to nation-building.”

Dr. Rikam added, “This award reaffirms the university’s dedication to promoting volunteerism and civic responsibility among students.”

Over the years, the RGU NSS Cell has evolved into a vibrant platform for youth leadership, offering hands-on experience through inter-state exchange programmes under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, mountaineering activities, disaster management training with NDRF, and collaborations with NACO State AIDS Control Programme.

So far, two RGU volunteers have received the NSS National Award, while one has been honored as the Best State NSS Volunteer, marking a proud legacy for the university and the state of Arunachal Pradesh.