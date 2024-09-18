Arunachal: RGU NSS Cell organised Cleanliness Drive at Naharlagun Railway Station under Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign

NAHARLAGUN- As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign, the National Service Scheme (NSS) cell of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organized a successful cleanliness drive at the Naharlagun Railway Station. The initiative aimed to promote cleanliness, spread awareness about the importance of a litter-free environment, and encourage community responsibility.

A large number of NSS volunteers participated in the event, enthusiastically contributing to the station’s cleanliness. The volunteers also performed skit (Nukkad Natak) to creatively emphasize the significance of proper waste disposal and environmental care. Their performances highlighted how small efforts can contribute to a cleaner, healthier nation.

Dr. Tage Monju Burman, Programme Coordinator and NSS Programme Officer, praised the Government of India’s initiative and underscored the importance of such activities. “These programs are the need of the hour. Cleanliness is not just an action but a lifestyle, and by embracing it, we can create a beautiful and healthy country,” she said.

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Gomar Basar, another NSS Programme Officer, commended the dedication of the volunteers. Addressing the youth, he stressed their role in the nation’s future. “If all young people pledge to keep their surroundings clean, we can eradicate many diseases, breathe cleaner air, and enjoy a better quality of life,” he remarked.

Addressing to the Media, NSS volunteer and student of the Chemistry Department at Rajiv Gandhi University, Mr. Chow Munglang, addressed the media. He passionately stated, “It is the responsibility of all young people our age to ensure cleanliness in our surroundings. Youths should voluntarily step forward to contribute something meaningful to the environment. Together, we can bring about a healthier and more beautiful future.”

This initiative by the NSS cell at Naharlagun Railway Station sends a powerful message about the importance of environmental stewardship and the crucial role youth can play in shaping a sustainable, cleaner India. The drive aligns with the larger goals of the Swachh Bharat Mission, contributing to a greener, healthier nation for generations to come.