Arunachal: RGU NSS Cell Conducted Online Workshop On Swachhta And Jal shakti

Rono Hills- The NSS CELL of Rajiv Gandhi University (A Central University) Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh organized One Day Online Workshop for NSS volunteers on ‘Swachhta & Jal shakti’ on 4th July 2020 in collaboration with Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education, Department of Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, GoI.

The aim of the programme to introduce the aspects of the Swachhta and Jalshakti campus and to enable Higher Educational Institutions to work with the people of rural and urban India in identifying development challenges and evolving appropriate solutions for accelerating sustainable sanitation and water management.

It also aims to create a virtuous cycle between society and an inclusive academic system by providing knowledge and practices for emerging professions. The inaugural programme was graced by Hon’ble Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha and Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Amitav Mitra. The NSS volunteers from all the four units of NSS Cell, RGU took active participation in the online program.

Dr. Anil Mili, NSS Programme Coordinator introduced the aim and objective of the workshop. As the whole world is celebrating the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year, he remembered what Gandhi had said, “Sanitation is more important than independence”. In the address, Prof. Amitav Mitra, Pro-VC spoke on sustainable development goals and highlighted the three key points namely clean and green environment, energy conservation and water conservation.

In the inauguration speech, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha shares the vision and mission of the universities on waste management and water conservation. He stressed on creation of teams and ‘Standard Operating Procedures’ that can fix responsibility on the persons (including NSS volunteers) and stress on the processes of waste management and water conservation in our campus. The VC also discussed on collaboration and engagement with the community and the government for reducing carbon footprints for clean and green environment.

The first technical session has been taken by Dr. Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, Head(i/c) of the Department of Social Work, RGU on Swachh Campus. In his session, he emphasized making Swachh Campus initiative possible through a systematic approach by including different stakeholders keeping students specially NSS volunteers.

In the technical session, resource person Mr. John Gaingamlung Gangmei discusses on the formation of Swatchhta and Jalshkti group, this will consist of five groups namely Greenery Group, Water management Group, Energy Conservation Group, Liquid and Solid Waste Management Group, Sanitation and Hygiene Group. Resource person Dr. Ravi Ranjan Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Social Work on his technical session on Jalshakti mentioned that the World Health Organization states that on individual requires around 25 liters of water daily for meeting ones’ basic hygiene and food needs.

He also added that the Composite Water Management Index (CWMI) report released by NITI Aayog in 2018 highlighted that 21 major Indian cities are racing to reach zero groundwater level by 2020. In the concluding remarks, Bhaskar Jyoti Chutia, NSS PO said NSS Cell, RGU would form groups and conduct online sessions on various issues in coming days. At the same time, he thanked all the volunteers, resource persons and NSS POs for their active participation and support.