Arunachal: RGU Marks Ambedkar Jayanti with Constitution Theme

ITANAGAR — Rajiv Gandhi University commemorated the birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar on Monday with a programme themed “We, the People of India,” reflecting on the continued relevance of his ideas in contemporary society.

The event brought together over 60 participants, including faculty members, research scholars, students and staff, highlighting the university community’s engagement with Ambedkar’s vision of social justice, equality and constitutional values.

Vice-Chancellor S. K. Nayak, who chaired the programme, spoke on Ambedkar’s contributions to India’s socio-economic and political framework. He emphasised that Ambedkar’s vision extended beyond constitution drafting to building a just and equitable society, and highlighted education as a key instrument of transformation.

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Registrar (i/c) David Pertin stressed the need to align personal and professional conduct with Ambedkar’s ideals, noting that true tribute lies in practising equality, justice and fraternity in everyday life.

Prof. Jumyir Basar of the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies elaborated on Ambedkar’s role in empowering women and marginalised communities, pointing to the continuing relevance of his ideas in shaping inclusive policies.

Joining virtually, Dr. Arvind Kumar of the University of London highlighted the importance of embedding democratic values such as liberty, equality and fraternity in both institutions and individual behaviour.

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Dr. Dharma Rakshit Gautam from the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) proposed the establishment of a Dr. Ambedkar Chair at the university to promote interdisciplinary research on social justice and policy.

Dr. Ravi Ranjan Kumar, Assistant Professor at RGU, reflected on Ambedkar’s life, emphasising resilience and the importance of challenging structural inequalities through education and collective action.

A key highlight of the programme was the administration of the Preamble Oath by Dr. Vinod Kumar Yadav, with participants collectively reaffirming their commitment to constitutional values.

The event concluded with a renewed emphasis on the role of academic institutions in fostering civic consciousness, critical dialogue and inclusive development, in line with Ambedkar’s vision.