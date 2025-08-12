ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: RGU Launches Anti-Ragging Week with Strong Call for Zero Tolerance on Campus

The message was clear: “Let campus life be remembered for friendship and kindness — not cruelty.”

Last Updated: 12/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: RGU Launches Anti-Ragging Week with Strong Call for Zero Tolerance on Campus

DOIMUKH- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) commenced its Anti-Ragging Week observance today, running from 12th to 18th August 2025, reaffirming its commitment to a safe and inclusive academic environment.

The inaugural session, organized by the university’s Anti-Ragging Committee, aimed to sensitize students about the dangers of ragging, its legal consequences, and the role of the campus community in prevention.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar, announced the week-long activities aligned with the Government of India’s Anti-Ragging Portal initiative, urging collective action against ragging.

Also Read- ITBP’s First-Ever Procurement of Local Organic Produce Marks Historic Day in Lohit

Guest Speaker Tumme Amo, DIGP of ICR, delivered a powerful address, calling ragging “a crime, not a tradition,” and warned that criminal records could haunt offenders for life. He outlined legal provisions including IPC Sections 341, 126, and 127, as well as BNS and POCSO Act clauses.

Amo highlighted recent ragging incidents in boarding schools of Arunachal Pradesh, stressing that the menace can be physical, psychological, verbal, sexual, or even online. He encouraged empathy, support, and peer mentorship over intimidation.

Also Read- KVK Namsai Demonstrates Milky Mushroom Casing Technology to Farmers of Krishnapur

Vice Chancellor Prof. S.K. Nayak reinforced RGU’s zero-tolerance policy, stating that all offenders, senior or junior, will face equal consequences.

The event included a short awareness film, Q&A interaction, and participation from school students, research scholars, faculty members, and the organizing committee.

The message was clear: “Let campus life be remembered for friendship and kindness — not cruelty.”

Tags
Last Updated: 12/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Healthy Baby Delivered Inside 108 Ambulance in Tirap District

Arunachal: Healthy Baby Delivered Inside 108 Ambulance in Tirap District

Arunachal: Pasighat Women and Students Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with BRO’s Project Brahmank Personnel

Arunachal: Pasighat Women and Students Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with BRO’s Project Brahmank Personnel

Arunachal: CJI inaugurates new Gauhati High Court Itanagar Bench building at Naharlagun

Arunachal: CJI inaugurates new Gauhati High Court Itanagar Bench building at Naharlagun

Arunachal: NERIST NCC Unit Holds Cycle Rally to Celebrate ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

Arunachal: NERIST NCC Unit Holds Cycle Rally to Celebrate ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

Arunachal: Parents Raise Safety, Hygiene, and Education Concerns at DPVN Pasighat Meet

Arunachal: Parents Raise Safety, Hygiene, and Education Concerns at DPVN Pasighat Meet

The Race for Development- But Whose ?

The Race for Development- But Whose ?

Arunachal Remembers Former CM Kalikho Pul on His 9th Death Anniversary

Arunachal Remembers Former CM Kalikho Pul on His 9th Death Anniversary

Arunachal: Rising HIV, Hepatitis Cases Among Addicts Spark Urgent Action at Papum Pare NCORD Meet

Arunachal: Rising HIV, Hepatitis Cases Among Addicts Spark Urgent Action at Papum Pare NCORD Meet

Arunachal: Two-Day Workshop on Panchayat Advancement Index 2.0 Begins in Namsai

Arunachal: Two-Day Workshop on Panchayat Advancement Index 2.0 Begins in Namsai

Arunachal: KVK Namsai Demonstrates Milky Mushroom Casing Technology to Farmers of Krishnapur

Arunachal: KVK Namsai Demonstrates Milky Mushroom Casing Technology to Farmers of Krishnapur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button