Arunachal: RGU Launches Anti-Ragging Week with Strong Call for Zero Tolerance on Campus

DOIMUKH- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) commenced its Anti-Ragging Week observance today, running from 12th to 18th August 2025, reaffirming its commitment to a safe and inclusive academic environment.

The inaugural session, organized by the university’s Anti-Ragging Committee, aimed to sensitize students about the dangers of ragging, its legal consequences, and the role of the campus community in prevention.

Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar, announced the week-long activities aligned with the Government of India’s Anti-Ragging Portal initiative, urging collective action against ragging.

Guest Speaker Tumme Amo, DIGP of ICR, delivered a powerful address, calling ragging “a crime, not a tradition,” and warned that criminal records could haunt offenders for life. He outlined legal provisions including IPC Sections 341, 126, and 127, as well as BNS and POCSO Act clauses.

Amo highlighted recent ragging incidents in boarding schools of Arunachal Pradesh, stressing that the menace can be physical, psychological, verbal, sexual, or even online. He encouraged empathy, support, and peer mentorship over intimidation.

Vice Chancellor Prof. S.K. Nayak reinforced RGU’s zero-tolerance policy, stating that all offenders, senior or junior, will face equal consequences.

The event included a short awareness film, Q&A interaction, and participation from school students, research scholars, faculty members, and the organizing committee.

The message was clear: “Let campus life be remembered for friendship and kindness — not cruelty.”