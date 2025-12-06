Arunachal: RGU Hosts Workshop on Administrative Reforms

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) hosted a landmark Workshop on Administrative Reforms in Arunachal Pradesh on 5 December 2025 at the IUGS Conference Hall, marking the first collaborative initiative between RGU and the Administrative Reform Commission (ARC). The programme aims to foster an academic–administrative partnership to support policy reforms, institutional strengthening and citizen-centric governance in the state.

The inaugural session opened with a welcome from Dr. Ravi Ranjan Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Social Work, followed by the university anthem.

Addressing the gathering, Registrar Dr. N.T. Rikam congratulated the State Government for establishing the ARC and reaffirmed RGU’s commitment to contribute academic expertise to governance reform.

Pawan Kumar Sain (IAS), Commissioner to the Governor, highlighted the transformative impact of administrative innovation. Citing past reforms, he noted that issuing ST certificates in Tezu once required six months, while the introduction of Jan Suvidha in 2006 reduced processing time to a single day, becoming a statewide model. He stressed the importance of merging top-down and bottom–up approaches to improve access and efficiency.

Vice Chancellor Prof. S.K. Nayak said laws in Arunachal Pradesh must reflect the state’s socio-cultural diversity and strategic geography, calling for administrative solutions tailored to local realities. He emphasised industrial development as key to employment generation and revenue growth.

ARC Chairman and workshop chair Shri Pramod Jain (IAS Retd.) outlined the Commission’s mandate and stressed the need for continuous training of officers, simplification of procedures, and restructuring departments for coordination and efficiency. He discussed the Public Private People Participation (PPPP) model, advocating community participation as a pillar of institutional reform.

Prof. S.K. Jena, Workshop Coordinator, delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging contributors and organisers.

Technical Session Highlights

Committees from RGU presented policy recommendations on:

Government organisational structure

Gender equality and inclusive recruitment

Social capital and participative administration

Expansion of e-governance

Personnel management reforms

Strengthening district-level public administration

Members of the Commission engaged in in-depth deliberations through questions, feedback, and recommendations, which were documented for integration into the reform framework.

The workshop concluded with a shared understanding that the RGU–ARC partnership marks the beginning of a structured and sustained effort toward modernising governance, improving public delivery systems and driving administrative reform across Arunachal Pradesh.