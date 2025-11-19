Arunachal: RGU Honors Women’s Basketball Team for State-Level Achievement

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Wednesday felicitated its Women’s Basketball Team for securing the third position in the 2nd State Level Basketball Tournament, held from November 12 to 16 at the Donyi Basketball Court, Lower Borum, Naharlagun. Organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Basketball Association (APBA), the championship saw enthusiastic participation from several district and institutional teams across the state.

Both the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams of RGU competed under the Rajiv Gandhi University Sports Board (RGUSB), showcasing strong coordination, sportsmanship and consistent performance throughout the tournament.

A notable highlight of this year’s event was the participation of an RGU student who captained the Upper Subansiri Women’s Team, which emerged as the overall champions. She received special recognition from the university authorities, with the Vice-Chancellor praising her leadership and contribution to the winning team.

To celebrate these achievements, a felicitation ceremony was held in the Vice-Chancellor’s Chamber. Prof. S. K. Nayak, Vice-Chancellor (i/c), presented accolades to the medal-winning athletes. In his address, he applauded the players’ discipline, dedication and commitment to the sport, noting that their performance reflects RGU’s growing prominence in state and university-level athletics.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Prof. Otem Padung, Registrar (i/c) & Finance Officer; Prof. Sambhu Prasad, Dean of the Faculty of Physical Education and Sports Science; Dr. Gomar Basar, Deputy Registrar; and Dr. A. Yuvaraj, Assistant Director of Physical Education. Their presence underscored the university’s emphasis on nurturing holistic development through sports and co-curricular activities.

University authorities also thanked the Head of the Department of Physical Education, faculty members and guest faculty for guiding and preparing the teams for the APBA tournament. RGU reiterated its commitment to encouraging students to excel in sports alongside academics at state, national and international levels.

The ceremony concluded with motivational messages from the dignitaries, encouraging the athletes to continue striving for excellence and to carry the university’s sporting legacy forward.