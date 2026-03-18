Arunachal: RGU Holds Recycling Awareness Campaign on Campus

ITANAGAR- Marking Global Recycling Day, the Department of Education at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organized an awareness campaign across the university campus on Tuesday to highlight the importance of recycling and responsible waste management.

The initiative was aimed at sensitizing members of the university community about the environmental benefits of recycling and the need to treat waste as a potential resource rather than discardable material.

Global Recycling Day is observed worldwide following an initiative supported by the United Nations to draw attention to the growing environmental impact of waste and to promote recycling as a key strategy for sustainable development.

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In line with this global initiative, the Department of Education undertook a campus-wide outreach effort to encourage residents and students at RGU to adopt environmentally responsible practices. The campaign emphasized reducing plastic use and increasing the use of reusable materials in everyday life.

Students from the B.Ed second semester, particularly those studying Pedagogy of Science, actively participated in the campaign. As part of the awareness drive, they visited different parts of the campus, including hostels, academic departments, faculty quarters, and labour colonies, interacting with residents and encouraging them to adopt recycling practices.

Organizers highlighted that the RGU campus, located in a hilly area with a fragile ecosystem, requires careful environmental stewardship. Recycling, they noted, can contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and protecting the local ecosystem.

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The campaign also aligned with this year’s theme highlighting “Recycling Heroes and Youth Participation,” underscoring the role of young people in promoting sustainable environmental practices.

The initiative was supported by Prof. Boa Reena Tok, Head of the Department of Education. The campaign was designed by Dr. Sushant Kumar Nayak, while Hulam Khoilang, the class captain, coordinated the event with fellow science pedagogy students.

University officials said such initiatives are intended to promote environmental awareness and encourage the adoption of sustainable habits within the campus community.