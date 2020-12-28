Arunachal: RGU fraternity mourns the demise of Taniyang Ningee

ITANAGAR- The Rajiv Gandhi University fraternity deeply mourns the sudden and pre-mature demise of Taniyang Ningee, Section Officer on 27th December, 2020 at around 3.30 p.m. on his way to Guwahati, Assam for treatment after receiving a massive stroke in the morning hours.

Late Taniyang Ningee was born on 01.01.1969 at Hollongi, Balijan Circle, Papum Pare District, Arunachal Pradesh. He joined in the university on 9th July, 1993 as Lower Division Clerck (LDC); he was promoted to the post of Upper Division Clerck (UDC) on 01.01.1997 and then to the rank of Assistant on 10.08.2000 and again promoted to the post of Section Officer on 19.05.2011 and since then working in the same position till 27.12.2020. While in service, he acquired an MA in Political Science and LLB Degrees. He is survived by his wife, four sons and one daughter.

We pray Almighty God to bestow enough strength to the members of the bereaved family to overcome this unpalatable grief and sorrow. May his soul rest in peace.

The condolence meeting was attended by all the Deans of Faculties, Directors/Heads of the Departments/Institutes, Coordinators, Statutory Officers, teachers, other Officers, non-teaching employees of the University. The meeting observed a two minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

The University placed on record the valuable services rendered by Taniyang Ningee in various capacities of Rajiv Gandhi University. He was very hardworking, dedicated and sincere to his works and immensely contributed for the university. He was also very active in social works and community services. He has been very amiable and command love and affection from all members of the university community.

As a mark of respect and remembrance to Taniyang Ningee, the University remained closed for the rest of the day.

The state media fraternity also deeply mourned the demise of late. Taniyang, who was elder the brother of comrade Tagu Ningee working in the state English daily ‘Echo of Arunachal’.

The state media fraternity extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prays for the eternal peace of the departed soul in the heavenly abode. It also extends prayers to provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

The members of Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalist (APUWJ), Arunachal Press Club (APC) and Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Organization (AEDMA) paid homage to the deceased at his family home at Hollongi village here today.