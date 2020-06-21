Arunachal: RGU Conducts Webinar on “Yogic Interventions for Health and Well being During the time of Covid 19 Pandemic”

Itanagar- In run up to the 6th International Day of Yoga, 2020 a One Day International Webinar on “Yogic Interventions for Health and Well being during the time of Covid 19 Pandemic” was conducted on 20th of June, 2020 by Department of Physical Education, RGU through ZOOM platform. Six hundred seventy six registrations from India as well as overseas were received for the webinar.

Dr. Anil Mili, Head in-charge, Department of Physical Education and coordinator of the webinar formally welcomed and explained the motive and idea behind organising the webinar. The Webinar witnessed the attendance of Prof. Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor, RGU. Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro- Vice Chancellor of RGU and Prof. Tomo Riba, Acting Registrar of RGU and the key note speaker Dr. Amy Wheeler from California State University, USA, Resource Persons Dr. Somveer Arya, Teacher of Indian Culture and Yoga from Consulate General of India at USA, Dr. Rakesh Tomar from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Mineral, Saudi Arabia and Dr. Laxminarayan Joshi, Dean Student Welfare in Uttarakhand Sanskrit University and participants from all over the globe.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor of RGU attending as Chief Guest while addressing the gathering explained the health benefits of yogic sciences as part of our lifelong journey in sustaining a disease free life. He also informed that, Rajiv Gandhi University has been chosen as Centre of Excellence by Ministry of Youth Affairs, Govt. of India to run various courses related to Sports Science.

Prof. Tomo Riba delivered his speech on yogic requirement. Prof. Riba expressed his experience about Yoga and express how it is relevant in Covid-19 pandemic. He insists that in present situation we should be active by practicing yoga at home.

Prof. Amitava Mitra addressed the gathering and motivated the organisers to conduct such kind of event, he also revealed the consequences of covid-19 and how yoga can be a handy mean for good mental and spiritual health in such kind of stressed situation.

Dr. Amy Wheeler from State University of California, USA in keynote address spoke about the importance of Yogic science and philosophy through her presentation on “Yoga, Youth and Hope for our Future” and discussed the means to deal with issues of stress, losing of jobs and hope of good life through yoga.

In the 1st technical session Dr. Rakesh Tomar, from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Chemical, Saudi Arabia presented an eye opening session on “Mental Fitness and Stress Management” and different interventions and methods. According to him “stress should be converted to motivation” and gave an example of players like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli and during interaction participants cleared many doubts and misconception about mental health and stress in daily life.

In the 2nd Technical Session under Dr. Laxminarayan Joshi, the Dean, Students Welfare and Founding Head of the Department of Sanskrit University, Haridwar in his presentation on Yoga Alignment: A Science of Fitness” shared his expertise about theoretical aspect of body alignment with an explanation and demonstrated for proper body alignment. The session focused on how chronic diseases like diabetes mellitus, Sciatica and Spondylitis can be treated and cured by specific designed yogic practices including problems Sciatica and.

On second day on 21st June, 2020 International Day of Yoga was also celebrated in the university campus. The programme started with paying homage and floral tribute to the fallen heroes of Galwan Valley, Ladakh followed by singing of Gnandhi Bhajan, “Vaisna Bhajan To” maintaining the SOP for social distancing. Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor read a self composed poem in praise of the guardians of the borders and the martyrs.

The programme also witnessed the presence of Dr. Vaishali Kushwaha, Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Tomo Riba, Registrar (Acting), Dr. Anil Mili, Head in-charge, Department of Physical Education, Ashok Barman, Head in-charge, Department of Music, Sunil Koijam, Department of Mass Communication, Dr. Sambhu Prasad, Dr. Tadang Minu, Dr. K. Rojeet Singh from Department of Physical Education and few members of the university community. A 45 Minutes of Common Yoga Protocol was performed which was led by Rikpu Kamcham, Guest Faculty for Yoga in the department.