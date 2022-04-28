Arunachal: RGU Conducts awareness drive on ‘Importance of Covid-19 Vaccination’

ITANAGAR- A One-day awareness drive on “Importance of Covid-19 Vaccination” was conducted at 3 different locations in RGU campus. It was organised by Psychosocial Support Group under the aegis of All Arunachal Pradesh Psychological Association (AAPPA) in collaboration with Assam Don Bosco University, Guwahati, with technical support from UNICEF, India.

The awareness programme was conducted with the students, teaching and non-teaching staff, medical team and campus dwellers of the university labour colony including university drivers, cook, security guards, gardeners, sweepers, MTS, daily wage labourers and their families.

The aim of the program was to impart scientific facts and information with an empathetic approach, to have an orientation to value based and participatory Covid-19 vaccination knowledge disbursement, and to ignite an informed outlook to contemporary direct & non-direct effects of the ongoing Pandemic with adequate Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

The programme unfolded with a song on Covid-19 to mobilize the crowd, followed by a skit demonstration by the members of Psycho-social support group which focused primarily to showcase the importance of Covid-19 vaccination via the do’s and don’ts during the trying times of the ongoing pandemic.

Dr. H. Narah, a renowned Medicine Specialist working at TRIHMS, Naharlagun graced the occasion as the resource person. He disembarked significant facts on the said topic in a very lucid way for the main message to be conveyed to the target audience. Important information regarding Covid-19 doses, normal effects seen after getting vaccinated, free schemes granted for the common masses and how to avail them from different Health centres were also highlighted. The floor was then kept open for further discussions, deliberations and query clarifications by the audience.

The effect of the disease on the mental health of the Covid-affected patients as well as the Health Care Professionals was emphasised by Ms. Yuma Narah, Programme Organizer and Jt. Secretary, IPR & Literature (AAPPA). For which, psycho-education was given on the ways to mediate the effect through proper channelization of help seeking from Mental Health professionals when the issue gets out of an individual’s coping capacity. The heightened role of Faith-based organizations and civil society was also focused in this regard. She also demonstrated the importance of community mobilization through a small play involving the participants. The event successfully concluded with mask and snacks distribution.