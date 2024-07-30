Arunachal: RGU Celebrates Youth Festival ‘Red Run 5 Km Mini Marathon’

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) organized the Youth Festival Red Run (5 Km Mini Marathon) under the Red Ribbon Club and NSS Cell in association with the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society on July 30, 2024.

The event aimed to create awareness about HIV/AIDS and drug abuse among university students, research scholars, teaching, and non-teaching staff.

Over 100 participants from RGU students, research scholars, teaching, and non-teaching staff, and NSS volunteers registered for the event. The program began with a formal welcome speech by Dr. Tage Manju, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, RGU, followed by felicitations of the guests.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor, RGU, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of protecting oneself from HIV and drug abuse. He motivated the participants to prioritize good health and a good life.

Dr. Marbom Basar, Project Director of Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, shared concerns about the high HIV infection rate in Papum Pare district and encouraged participants to engage in fitness and wellness activities.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha flagged off the marathon race. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, recognizing winners in the Youth and Veteran categories with medals and cash prizes, as well as participation certificates for all attendees. the institutional-level selected youth category athletes will have the opportunity to participate in subsequent competitions at the State, Regional, and National levels, respectively.

Winners: Youth Male Category: Pill Takar (Department of Physical Education) – 1st Prize, Tadar Baro (Department of Education) – 2nd Prize and Eyangi Mihu (Department of Physics) – 3rd Prize

Youth Female Category: Joti Mane (Department of Physical Education) – 1st Prize, Tadar Yaram (Department of English) – 2nd Prize, Mointy Towang (Department of Zoology) – 3rd Prize

Veteran Male Category: Mr. Sangey Tsering (Department of Physical Education) – 1st Prize, Dr. Sandeep Janghu (Department of Food Technology) – 2nd Prize, Mr. Solung Sonam (Establishment Branch) – 3rd Prize

Veteran Female Category: Tadang Pana (Department of Physical Education) – 1st Prize

After the prize distribution, Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar of RGU, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of the Red Ribbon Club and NSS in promoting awareness and prevention of HIV/AIDS.

Special Guest Prof. Hui Tag, Dean of Students’ Welfare, spoke about the importance of health and fitness.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr. A. Yuvaraj, Organizing Secretary and Assistant Director of Physical Education, RGU, followed by the national anthem. During this event Mr.Gomar Basar AR, NSS incharge also presented.