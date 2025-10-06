Arunachal: RGU Celebrates ‘Viksit Bharat’ Through Colours and Creativity

DOIMUKH- A One-Day Painting Competition-cum-Workshop organised by the Department of Fine Arts and Music, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, concluded successfully on Wednesday.

The event was part of the nationwide Seva Parv 2025 celebrations (17 September – 2 October) under the theme “Vision of Viksit Bharat Ke Rang Kala Ke Sang.”

Over 60 participants— including university students and professional artists— showcased their talent and imagination through paintings reflecting India’s growth and aspirations.

The valedictory ceremony was graced by Prof. S. K. Nayak, Vice Chancellor of RGU, as Chief Guest; Smt. Mamta Riba, Secretary, Art & Culture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, as Guest of Honour; and Dr. N. K. Rikam, Registrar of RGU.

Prof. Nayak remarked, “Paintings are not simply products; they hold memories, emotions, untold stories, and life.” Winners received certificates and cash awards, with the top honours going to Master Gochi Chiram and Master Ejum Riba in their respective categories.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Punyo Chobin, Assistant Professor and Coordinator of the event.