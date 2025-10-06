Itanagar

Arunachal: RGU Celebrates ‘Viksit Bharat’ Through Colours and Creativity

Over 60 participants— including university students and professional artists— showcased their talent and imagination through paintings reflecting India’s growth and aspirations.

Last Updated: 06/10/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: RGU Celebrates ‘Viksit Bharat’ Through Colours and Creativity

DOIMUKH-  A One-Day Painting Competition-cum-Workshop organised by the Department of Fine Arts and Music, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, concluded successfully on Wednesday.

The event was part of the nationwide Seva Parv 2025 celebrations (17 September – 2 October) under the theme “Vision of Viksit Bharat Ke Rang Kala Ke Sang.”

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- RTI Week Observed by APIC in Collaboration with Political Science Department, DNGC

Over 60 participants— including university students and professional artists— showcased their talent and imagination through paintings reflecting India’s growth and aspirations.

The valedictory ceremony was graced by Prof. S. K. Nayak, Vice Chancellor of RGU, as Chief Guest; Smt. Mamta Riba, Secretary, Art & Culture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, as Guest of Honour; and Dr. N. K. Rikam, Registrar of RGU.

\Also Read- Katung Wahge Honoured with Prestigious Sant Eshwer Samman

Prof. Nayak remarked, “Paintings are not simply products; they hold memories, emotions, untold stories, and life.” Winners received certificates and cash awards, with the top honours going to Master Gochi Chiram and Master Ejum Riba in their respective categories.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Punyo Chobin, Assistant Professor and Coordinator of the event.

Tags
Last Updated: 06/10/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: CBC Itanagar Organizes Special Outreach Programme on Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2025

Arunachal: CBC Itanagar Organizes Special Outreach Programme on Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2025

Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi Meets Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Reaffirms Army’s Role in Development & Border Security

Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi Meets Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Reaffirms Army’s Role in Development & Border Security

Arunachal: Himalayan University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran Honoured at Global Convergence Conference in Sri Lanka

Arunachal: Himalayan University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran Honoured at Global Convergence Conference in Sri Lanka

COAS General Upendra Dwivedi Meets Arunachal Governor, Discusses Security and Frontier Development

COAS General Upendra Dwivedi Meets Arunachal Governor, Discusses Security and Frontier Development

Arunachal: Raj Bhavan Hosts Special Cultural Presentation Showcasing Arunachal’s Youth on PM Modi’s Birthday

Arunachal: Raj Bhavan Hosts Special Cultural Presentation Showcasing Arunachal’s Youth on PM Modi’s Birthday

Arunachal: Governor, CM Launch Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Arunachal: Governor, CM Launch Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Arunachal: State Health Minister Meets Governor, Discusses Women’s Health Campaigns

Arunachal: State Health Minister Meets Governor, Discusses Women’s Health Campaigns

Arunachal: Training under Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan Launched in Itanagar to Boost Tribal Leadership

Arunachal: Training under Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan Launched in Itanagar to Boost Tribal Leadership

Arunachal: Newly Recruited APPSCCE 2024 Officers Begin Service with Plantation Drive at IG Park

Arunachal: Newly Recruited APPSCCE 2024 Officers Begin Service with Plantation Drive at IG Park

Arunachal: Chairperson, Administrative Reforms Commission, Calls on Governor

Arunachal: Chairperson, Administrative Reforms Commission, Calls on Governor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button