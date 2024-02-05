Arunachal: RGU Celebrated 41st Foundation Day on 4 February 2024

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) proudly celebrated its 41st Foundation Day on 4th February 2024, which is a testament to its enduring commitment to excellence in research and innovation, and service to the community. Its indeed a matter of joy to extoll the University’s remarkable journey and its achievements. The foundation day celebration began with a floral tribute to the Wall of Heroes.

The esteemed dignitaries took part in comprehensive review of the stalls featuring books, agriculture stalls, painting, skill hub and handicrafts which were displayed by students, faculty members of RGU and invitees for display of their artifacts.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Sarit Choudhury, Chairperson, Organising Committee for the Foundation Day Celebration welcomed the Chief Guest, Education Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Taba Tedir, Sensei Raj, Social Entrepreneur and Founder of VISION INDIA 2032 who also delivered the Foundation Day Lecture, dignitaries comprising of special invitees, Dr N T Rikam, Registrar, RGU, Deans of Various Faculties, Head of Departments, Faculty members, Administrative officers, Non-teaching staff, and friends from the media.

The dynamic and energetic Vice Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Education Minister for his unwavering support, which has been instrumental in helping the University achieve its goals. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Kushwaha presented a comprehensive report card of the University’s progress, highlighting key achievements and milestones attained over the years.

The Vice Chancellor’s address provided a glimpse into the remarkable journey of Rajiv Gandhi University and underscored its commitment to academic excellence, research innovation and holistic development. In addition to showcasing past accomplishments, Prof Kushwaha shared exciting plans for the future. He announced the forthcoming construction of additional hostels to address the growing accommodation needs of students, demonstrating the University’s proactive approach to enhancing student welfare and fostering a conducive learning environment.

Sensei Raj, Founder and CEO of World Economic Summit Restore Global 360, delivered a thought-provoking lecture on the crucial intersection of environmental sustainability. In his engaging deliberations, Shri Raj underscored the paramount importance of environmental sustainability in the contemporary global context.

Against the backdrop of burgeoning global challenges, he articulated how leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) could significantly bolster the sustainability of Indian brands amidst myriad of international brands which has literally engulfed most Indian brands.

Taba Tedir, Education minister in his address, reflected on the commendable evolution of Rajiv Gandhi University, acknowledging the resilience of its stakeholders in overcoming initial challenges. He particularly lauded the University’s outstanding performance during the challenging times of the Corona pandemic, where RGU emerged as the premier institution among in tackling the pandemic.

Rajiv Gandhi University’s leadership position among all universities in the state is a testament to its unwavering dedication to academic excellence, research innovation, and inclusive education. Taba Tedir urged students, faculty members, and administrators to synergize their efforts and collectively realize the University’s vision and mission.

Moreover, Taba Tedir commended the exemplary leadership and contributions of Prof. Saket Kushwaha, whose tireless efforts have significantly contributed to the University’s growth and acclaim. Dr N T Rikam, Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University proposed the vote of thanks during the occasion.

The university fraternity comprising of the faculty members, non-teaching staff, research scholars and students of the university attended the function which was held in the convention Hall of the University. In run up to the grand celebrations on 4th February, A colourful cultural extravaganza which included group dance by RGU Employees Association, fusion dance by the students of the university.

As part of the celebration, documentary film screening was also organised in the convention hall of the university. Documentary film “I am property” by Karry Padu and “The Songs We Sing, The Drums We Beat” by Dr Kombong Darang, an alumnus of Department of Mass Communication, RGU was screened for an enthralling audience comprising of students, faculty and staff members in the Convention Hall.