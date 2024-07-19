Arunachal: RGU brings laurel at the Five-day long North East NSS Festival 2024

GANGTOK- The Arunachal Pradesh team from Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) bagged the Best Contingency for North-East NSS Festival 2024 held at Gangtok. It also secured the third position in the cultural competitions.

32 NSS volunteers from RGU participated in NE NSS festival 2024. The team was escorted by PO Ms. Rima Kalita, a Faculty in the Department of Fine Arts and Music, RGU. Mr. Mintu Kuli, 4th Semester, Education Department represented as Group leader.

The podium position for the Northeast NSS festival 2024 were as 1st position- Assam , 2nd position- Sikkim , 3rd position- Arunachal Pradesh.

The five-day long North East National Service Scheme (NSS) Festival 2024 concluded today at Gangtok. Ms Tshering Palden Bhutia, Deputy Mayor, Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) graced the concluding ceremony at Manan Kendra, Gangtok.

The programme was attended by Ms Yogeeta Rai PCA-cum-Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs (S&YA) Department, Mr Kuber Bhandari, President Sikkim Olympic Association, Dr RB Bishwakarma, Additional Director S&YA, Mr Jigmee Y Lepcha, Joint Director S&YA, Ms Laleeta Chettri Deputy Director S&YA-cum-State Nodal Officer NSS (Sikkim), Officers from S&YA Department, Ms Sandhya Gurung, Dronacharya Awardee-Boxing coach, Mr Sanjay Budhathoki, Fitness Icon and Sikkimese Bodybuilder, Mr Anjan Chowdhary Founder Skillfinity-cum-Motivational Speaker and concerned Officials from various line departments.

The programme saw colourful display of culture through dance belonging to North-Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

The highlight of the event was the Awards ceremony, where winners of various competitions were awarded.