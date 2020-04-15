Arunachal: Review meeting for preparedness on COVID-19 held in Mebo

Pasighat

A review meeting of Covid-19 preparedness under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District was held today in the office of Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo under the Chairmanship of Lombo Tayeng, 39th Mebo MLA cum Chairperson District Development Committee of East Siang District.

The meeting was attended by ADC Mebo, Hage Lailang, EAC Mebo, Kabang Apum, EAC Mebo, Janes Mary Tayeng, CO Namsing Circle, Khoda Lasa, HoDs of all departments, Gaon Burah Association leaders from both Mebo and Monggu Banggo and Block Presidents of BJP, INC etc.

In the meeting, Tayeng took stock of the ground situation under Mebo area and was pleased by the preparedness of all the department including the preparation in village level where each and every villages under Mebo Sub-Division ensured success of.

Tayeng also took stock of Centrally Sponsored Schemes like PMKVY, MNREGA, PMGKY and distribution of essential commodities etc.

Tayeng also distributed total of 5,000 masks each to both Mebo and Namsing circles along with sanitizers for frontline workers/staffs including 14 Ltrs/220 bottles of sanitizers for refilling purposes. Earlier on Monday, Tayeng also contributed a sum of Rs. 5,00,000/- in the CM’s Relief Fund from his personal sources so that the Arunachal Pradesh government could lacks no funds/resources to fight back the COVID-19.