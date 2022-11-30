Arunachal: Reverent Loung-Phow Somphon dedicates Ordination Hall, Buddha Temple to the people at Namsai

NAMSAI- Adding grandeur to the famous Kongmu-Kham (Golden Pagoda) at Namsai, two new structures viz., an Ordination Hall and a Buddha Temple have been dedicated to the people by His Eminence, Reverent Loung-Phow Somphon from Thailand in presence of Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, Abbot of Golden Pagoda, Reverent Vimalatissa, Bikkhu Sangha from Thailand, Arunachal Pradesh, North East Region and other parts of India and devotees from Thailand, Myanmar, Arunachal Pradesh and well-wishers.

The Ordination Hall and Buddha Temple was donated by the Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein and his family members while the Golden Statue was donated by Saphaboon Foundation, Thailand & Sanfrancisco and Mrs Laongdao Boon Prasert from United States of America and Buddha Relic was gifted by His Eminence, Sangha-Raja of Sri-Lanka.

His Eminence, Abbot of the Kongmu-Kham, Vimalatissa informed that the Buddha Relic which was enshrined into the Golden Statue at Buddha Temple today was kept in Thailand for the last two years due to Covid and it has brought good fortune and prosperity where-ever it was kept. He said that with the same belief by the Buddhist, Buddha’s Relic has been brought in the region with the hope that it will bring good fortune and prosperity in the North East Region.

Deputy Chief Minister has expressed his gratitude to His Eminence, Reverent Loung-Phow Somphon from Thailand and all the monks from Thailand for coming all way from the Thailand to dedicate the Ordinationa Hall and the Temple. He also conveyed his gratitude to Chief Minister, Pema Khandu for donating the main gate of Golden Pagoda and to DFO Namsai and his officials for carrying out beautification of the premises.

He also thanked Saphaboon Foundation, Thailand & Sanfrancisco and Mrs Laongdao Boon Prasert from United States of America for donating the Golden Statue of Lord Buddha. He also thanked the devotees that came all the way from Thailand and Myanmar and to all those who had contributed in one or the other way and participated in the dedication ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention here that apart from the religious activities, Kongmu-Kham becomes a Centre of tourist attraction too in Eastern Arunachal which receives highest footfall of tourist on weekends because of its serene environment and beautiful landscape. With addition of two beautiful structures in the form of Thai style, Ordination Hall and a Buddha Temple which has opened for the devotees and public, it is expected to attract more tourists not only from North East India but also Buddhist pilgrimage from South East Asian countries.