Arunachal: Retired ADC Tasong Mibang Passes Away at 68; APCSOA and Lower Siang Administration Condole Demise

PASIGHAT- Retired Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tasong Mibang, a respected officer of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS), passed away on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 6:41 PM at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), Pasighat after a prolonged illness. Mibang was the first APCS officer from the Riga village under Siang District. He was 68 years old.

Born on November 19, 1957, in Riga village (erstwhile East Siang district), Mibang was the son of Lt. Taruk Mibang and Mrs Yapan Tali Mibang. He completed his early schooling in Pasighat and graduated with a BA degree from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat.

He began his distinguished 33-year-long civil service career on December 7, 1981, as a Circle Officer at Seppa, East Kameng district. Over the decades, he served in some of Arunachal’s most challenging administrative outposts, including Lada, Bhalukpung, Pumao, Deomali, Sarli, and Daporijo.

He also worked as Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) at Changlang and Pasighat, before rising to the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner at Nari, Aalo, and Rumgong (Siang district), where he retired on November 30, 2015.

Late Mibang’s administrative career was marked by several notable contributions. Among them was his pivotal role in land acquisition for the establishment of the Indian Army’s 103 Infantry Brigade Headquarters at Rayang, East Siang, in 2008. He also rendered 28 years of judicial service as magistrate until the formal separation of the judiciary from the executive in Arunachal Pradesh in 2014.

He is survived by his wife Mrs. Sumber Payum Mibang, daughters Binti Mibang (Assistant Commissioner, ) and Dr. Rani Mibang (Assistant Commissioner,), and two sons Kaling Mibang and Master Nangku Mibang of Diking village, Pasighat.

The Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers’ Association (APCSOA), both at the apex level and its Lower Siang unit, along with the Lower Siang District Administration, have extended their deep condolences to the bereaved family.

In a statement, Ainstein Koyu, i/c Deputy Commissioner of Lower Siang District, said, “In this time of grief, we remember Late Tasong Mibang’s invaluable contributions to public administration as a Civil Servant. Lower Siang had the good fortune of his services as ADC, Nari, from 2009 to 2014. In him, we have lost a respected elder statesman and a true gentleman.”

Colleagues, officers, and community members have remembered him as a dedicated officer, compassionate leader, and an elder statesman whose service greatly contributed to the growth of Arunachal Pradesh.