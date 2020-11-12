Arunachal: Rescued Himalayan Black Bear gets place in Itanagar Zoo

NIRJULI: A rescued Himalayan Black Bear gets place in Itanagar zoo after Forest Minister Mama Natung today morning received this Bear form Dr. Biman Natung, a senior officer from Health department.

Minister Mama Natung with Zoo official reached the resident of Dr. Biman Natugn near Bage Tinali today where the rescued Bear was kept. He received the Bear which was later taken away by the officials.

“This little Bear will be kept at Itanagar Zoo and where all facilities are available”, sinformed the Minister.

Speaking to press, Minister said that “it is a great job Dr, Natung has done and should be followed by everyone who love Animals.

Dr Natung said that “the little black Himalayan Bear was rescued by one of his brother, immediately I have brought the little Beer to my home which was loved by all my children. This Bear is not so harmful as my children do play with Bear.

I keep this rescued Bear with us for around 7 days but better it would be possible if the zoo authority keep it properly , and accordingly I have inform the Minister Environment & Forest yesterday and it is a matter of happiness that Minister himself alongwith Zoo officials have come to my home and I have handed over the Beer to him, Dr. Natung added.

He thanks Minister for his visit and concern shown toward the wild animals.